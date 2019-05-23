Memorial Day is much more than just a three-day weekend and a chance to engage in some barbecuing in the backyard. It represents a tradition that started in the wake of the Civil War and now pays tribute to the men and women who gave their lives to defend our freedoms.
Memorial Day was originally a response to the unprecedented carnage of the Civil War, in which some 620,000 soldiers on both sides died. The loss of life and its effect on communities throughout the country led to spontaneous commemorations of the dead.
The first recorded observance was in 1864 when women from Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, put flowers on the graves of their dead from the just-fought Battle of Gettysburg. The next year, a group of women decorated the graves of soldiers buried in a Vicksburg, Mississippi, cemetery. Although many towns claimed the title, it was Waterloo, New York, that won congressional recognition as the “birthplace of Memorial Day” when it began an annual community service that commenced May 5, 1866.
On May 30, 1868, President Ulysses S. Grant presided over the first Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery — which, until 1864, was Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s plantation. Some 5,000 people attended. As the songs, speeches and sermons ended, the participants helped to decorate the graves of the Union and Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery.
While Memorial Day was catching on in northern states, the states of the former Confederacy were unenthusiastic about a holiday memorializing those who, according to Gen. John A. Logan “united to suppress the late rebellion.” The South didn’t officially adopt Memorial Day until after World War I, by which time its purpose had been broadened to include those who died in all the country’s wars.
The holiday was long known as Decoration Day for the practice of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths, and flags. The name Memorial Day goes back to 1882, but the older name didn’t disappear until after World War II when federal law declared “Memorial Day” the official name in 1967.
In 1971, the Monday Holiday Law shifted Memorial Day from May 30 to the last Monday of the month.
Memorial Day customs
• On Memorial Day, the flag of the United States is raised briskly to the top of the staff and then solemnly lowered to the half-staff position, where it remains only until noon. Then, it is raised to full-staff for the remainder of the day.
• In 2000, Congress established a National Moment of Remembrance, which asks Americans to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. in an act of national unity.
• The National Memorial Day Concert, performed on the west lawn of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., pays tribute to fallen U.S. soldiers from all wars and conflicts. Attended by more than half a million people at the venue, the concert can be watched by U.S. military personnel all over the world.
Locally, there are several organizations holding Memorial Day events on Monday. They include:
• The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 invite the public to their Memorial Day celebration on Monday at the Lodge, 200 CR 621 in Lake Placid (behind the CVS). Service begins at 11 a.m. with hamburgers to follow. Food is free for our veterans. Memorial Day is a “Day of Remembrance” for veterans and to honor in ceremony will displaying patriotism at its finest by those who have served our country. Please consider giving your time to honor this great country and our veterans in this very humbling service.
• The Veterans Council of Highlands County will hold a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. at the Military Sea Services Museum, at the corner of Kenilworth and Roseland Avenues. The ceremony will feature Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, US Marine Corps (Retired). An open house and free guided tours will be available to the public. For more information, call 863-385-0992.
• Avon Park American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Memorial Day with an “unforgettable event” at 1 p.m. at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street. The celebration will feature the brave military and civilians including the amazing animals that gave the ultimate sacrifice from past conflicts. Lunch will follow. For more information, contact Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
• Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park will be holding a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Tony Folkner is the guest speaker and the event includes a presentation of colors, wreath presentation, 21-gun salute, POW/MIA recognition, the playing of “Taps” and more. Lakeview Memorial Gardens is located at 854 Memorial Dr. in Avon Park.
