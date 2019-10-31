By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
SEBRING — The new season of house concerts hosted by Larry Loveless is about to begin. Four extremely talented, top-shelf artists will be visiting Sebring in the coming months.
“This is a great line-up for this season,” Loveless said, “and we have a great space for a listening room. When you sit there and watch, it’s a pretty cool thing bringing all these people together.”
The season opens Nov. 16 with renowned bluegrass/Americana artist Mean Mary.
In addition to her own music career, Mary produces music, produces videos (her YouTube videos have received over 15 million visits), tours extensively across the US and overseas, is co-writing a novel trilogy about the music world, and is an endorsing artist for Deering Banjos. Mary plays 11 instruments and has recorded 16 albums, her newest being “Cold.”
Show No. 2 sees the return of Jamie Michaels on Dec. 7. His songs are finely crafted and tuneful. Both spirited and spiritual- songs of kindness and true emotion.
His 2013 effort, “Unknown Blessings,” along with 2011’s “The Man With The Time Machine” and 2016’s “Once Upon A Different Time,” have all won the New Mexico Music Awards album of the year award. Micheal’s new album, “If You Fall,” has just recently been released in Italy.
After 4 1/2 years of hard touring, 150-200 shows annually, Nikki Talley is still bringing her gorgeous voice and thoughtful songs all across the nation. Talley will be in Sebring on Jan. 18, 2020.
Hailing from the mountains of western North Carolina, it’s only fitting that her songs are as eclectic as the state that boasts the mountains and the sea. Along with her guitar and clawhammer style banjo, her musical partner and husband Jason Sharp adds resonant lush guitar tones as well as harmonies to round out the duo’s sound.
The final gathering of the season will be Feb. 22, 2020 when the magnificent duo known as Pathouli will visit the Loveless homestead. Their soulful fusion of blazing Spanish and world guitar instrumentals, spine tingling vocal harmonies, and epic folk rock anthems are infused with a visible onstage chemistry.
Patchouli & Terra Guitarra (the duo’s other musical project) have performed over 4,000 shows, toured a million miles on the road supporting 20 CD releases, won songwriting awards, industry awards, performed on TV, film and are played on radio programs around the world.
For those who are not familiar with the house concert experience, there is no better place to enjoy finely crafted music in a quiet, respectful setting. Neither will you find a more intimate environment.
For all dates, there will be a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door.
It is requested that guests bring store-bought and prepared food such as from a deli or restaurant for all to enjoy. All events are BYOB. Water and coffee will be provided. Additionally, bringing a clean folding chair is recommended in the event of a shortage.
Seating is very limited, and an RSVP is required. To reserve your seat and obtain directions, contact one of the following: Ray Cerbone at: wysteria@comcast.net or Larry Loveless at 636-542-0319 or LarryL60@yahoo.com.
