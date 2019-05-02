Jaime Michaels, known as a “songwriter’s songwriter,” will be appearing in a “house concert” here in Sebring on Saturday, May 4.
While Michaels may not be a household name, he is 10 albums deep into his career as a musician and tunesmith. Holly Moors of moorsmagazine.com said, “Michaels writes beautiful, philosophical toned, poetic songs. He sings beautifully and the arrangements are stunning. An absolute must.”
Michaels’ musical journey began with solo gigs in the coffeehouses of Boston and Cambridge, followed by several years as a bass player in the acoustic trio, Beckett. While with Beckett, Michaels opened shows for Livingston Taylor, Doc Watson, Dave Van Ronk and Jonathan Edwards, among others. To this day, his all-time musical hero is Boston folkie Tom Rush.
The 1980ʼs found Michaels living in South Carolina, performing lead vocal duties for cult rockers “The Truly Dangerous Swamp Band.” He spent eight years with the Swamp Band, crisscrossing the country playing colleges and bars, opening shows for rockers such as Little Feat, Bonnie Raitt, Delbert McClinton and Paul Barrereʼs Bluesbusters.
In the early ‘90s, Jaime tired of the rock and roll road life and returned to his first love, acoustic music. In 1997 he moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico where, for the first time in his career, he began to seriously write.
His album, “Once Upon A Different Time,” was nominated for three New Mexico Music Awards: Best Americana Song for the title track; Best Song for “Warming,” a song about climate change; and Album of the Year.
“Unknown Blessings” won three awards at the 2014 New Mexico Music Awards: Album of the Year; Song of the Year for “Dirty Wine,” a song Michaels co-wrote with Annie Wenz; and the Norman Petty Producer of the Year award for Jono Manso.
For those who are not familiar with the house concert scene, there is no better place to experience finely crafted music in a quiet, respectful setting.
Neither will you find a more intimate environment. Seating is very limited and all are literally up close and personal with the artist.
There will be a meet and greet at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 6:30 p.m.
You may bring your drinks of choice to enjoy throughout the evening. A dish of finger food is requested to share with others while water and coffee will be provided. Additionally, you will need to bring your own clean folding chair. Admission is $15.
For directions, reservations, accessibility requests and all other information, contact Larry Loveless at 636-542-0319 or at LarryL60@yahoo.com.
