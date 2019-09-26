If you have ever driven around the circle in Lake Placid, it’s likely you’ve seen the burgundy sign welcoming you to the Friends of the Lake Placid Memorial Library’s Used Book Store. While the official name may be a mouthful, the Friends’ bookstore is a brightly lit, well-organized space run by dedicated and friendly volunteers who love their local community.
As with all library Friends groups in the county, the store sells gently used, donated books and other materials for a low price.
Most libraries have an associated “Friends” organization. These helpful volunteers raise money for the benefit of the library to provide things like computers, book carts, programs, services, and other expenses that sometimes don’t make the budget.
Last year, your Lake Placid Memorial Library’s Friends group decided to go digital in order to meet the needs of patrons looking for language learning resources, digital magazines, and more selection and availability in electronic audiobooks than was previously available.
This year, there is hope for expanding digital offerings even more — stay tuned next month for an update if that happens.
You can find Recorded Books Digital or RB Digital through our county’s website at www.hcbcc.net. Simply hover your mouse over the Departments list and select Libraries. You’ll see the link to “Access Your Library’s Online Resources” on the left hand side of the page.
After a simple initial setup (call or come in for your invitation), users are able to access RB Digital’s e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, and language learning services through a single app on their chosen device (or computer). Library staff across Highlands County are ready to help you get started. Ask us about Recorded Books Digital next time you’re in and we would be happy to assist you.
The money raised to support your library in providing these services and materials to you comes primarily through Friends’ used book bookstores. The first Saturday of every month beginning in October, your Lake Placid Friends will be having huge sales. Prices will be slashed on oversize or coffee table books on Oct. 5, cookbooks on Nov. 2, entertainment books on Dec. 7, and diet and exercise books on Jan. 4 of next year.
Both your Lake Placid and Avon Park Friends’ used bookstores are located in their respective library buildings and accessible through separate entrances. Your Sebring Friends bookstore can be found in the “little yellow house” off the Circle at 117 E. Center Ave. We hope if you are in need of a gift for a friend or something to read on the plane that you will consider supporting your local community by making your purchase at one of these stores.
