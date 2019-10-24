Special to Highlands Sun
SEBRING — Come witness this first-of-its-kind program that could make a lifesaving difference to both older drivers and their loved ones. Developed through collaboration among the American Society on Aging, AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association, CarFit is the first program to offer older adults the opportunity to check how their personal cars “fit” them.
Trained professionals will lead older drivers through a 12-point checklist with their vehicle, recommend car adjustments and adaptations and offer community specific resources and activities that could make their cars “fit” better or enhance their safety. An occupational therapist also will be on hand to provide information to older drivers on how to maintain and strengthen driving health.
People over 65 are the fastest-growing population in the United States. By 2030, one in five drivers will be age 65 or older, which means there will be more than 30 million older drivers on our roads. Because of their fragility, seniors have the highest crash death rate per mile of everyone except teenagers.
Representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation, Senior Corps/RSVP, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department and Lake Placid Police Department will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 in Sebring, helping you determine whether or not your car is a “fit” for you.
To make a reservation, please call Brooke Feagle at 863-800-9539.
