The Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Spring Fling takes place this weekend, March 28-1, and some notable names and race cars are entered for the season-opening HSR race at Sebring International Raceway.
A familiar and favorite venue of HSR competitors, the HSR Spring Fling features an expanded schedule of track time on iconic Sebring International Raceway that has drawn a diverse lineup of vintage and historic race cars and some well-known motorsports personalities who will be driving in the event.
Championship-winning NASCAR Team Owner and Crew Chief Ray Evernham began his motorsports career as a driver and returns to the cockpit at the HSR Spring Fling. Evernham will drive a blue 7-liter 1965 No. 19 Chevrolet Corvette in his first HSR race start since competing in the 2017 running of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA.
A must-see race car of note returning to Sebring is the always awe-inspiring 2005 No. 2 Audi R8 LMP of Travis Engen (pictured below). A prime example of the Audis that anchored the manufacturer’s dominating LMP1 dynasty, Engen has driven his GMT Racing-prepared R8 prototype to many victories at Sebring.
The most recent triumph was in 2018’s season-ending HSR Sebring Historics last December where Engen scored an overall B.R.M. Chronographes Prototype Endurance Challenge victory.
Engen will be competing for his second B.R.M. Enduro win in a row at Sebring in the HSR Spring Fling weekend. This weekend’s schedule features two B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge races that have been expanded to 90 minutes in length for the Sebring opener.
Even more track time this weekend is on tap for all competitors in all Run Groups with the addition of a fourth qualifying session at the Spring Fling, one more than the usual three qualifying runs offered on typical HSR race weekends.
The extra session is in this Friday’s opening day of official competition that will have each Run Group take to the Sebring circuit for three qualifying runs in a full-day of on-track action. An unofficial Thursday track test day is also available to competitors wanting to maximize their season-opening HSR race weekend.
Another 2018 Sebring Historics winner looking to continue the podium momentum at the HSR Spring Fling is Alegra Motorsports and drivers Carlos de Quesada, his son Michael de Quesada and longtime teammate Scooter Gabel.
Gabel and Carlos de Quesada scored back-to-back top-two podium sweeps at the 2018 Sebring Historics in Alegra’s pair of potent Porsche 911s. Gabel won both the HSR Classic RS Cup and took Porsche-class honors in the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge sprint in the Alegra 1974 No. 59 Porsche 911 while team owner de Quesada in turn scored runner-up honors in both races in his 1973 No. 22 Porsche 911.
A variety of spectator ticket options, from tent camping and daily admission on up to RV Parking and Spring Fling weekend tickets, are available at www.HSRTickets.com. Advance ticket orders will be held at HSR Will Call in the Driver/Crew Registration Office at Sebring and available for pickup starting Thursday.
Please visit the official HSR Spring Fling event page at www.HSRRace.com for the event schedule, entry list and additional information.
About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.
