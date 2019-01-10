Based on the first book of a sci-fi trilogy, “Annihilation” follows biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) who gets pulled into a secret government project after her husband Kane (Oscar Isaac) comes home after being missing for a year.
“Annihilation” starts with the present, and Lena is quarantined and telling a man in a hazmat suit what she experienced during her four months away, which to Lena felt like only a few days. She had been sent into what the scientists and government call the “Shimmer.” This is an area covered in an iridescent magnetic field that is not only growing bigger, but mutating all life inside its borders.
The movie is essentially flashbacks of Lena’s time in the Shimmer, with cuts back to the present periodically. Lena is one of five women sent in to get answers, the most recent of over a dozen expeditions in the past three years.
Each woman who goes in with Lena has experienced some sort of great loss or depression. For example, team leader Ventress (Jennifer Jason Leigh) has terminal cancer. The team consists of Lena; Ventress, team leader and head of the facility studying the Shimmer; Josie and Cassie, scientists and Anya, a paramedic.
The movie goes through great pains to sell Lena as a very sad and depressed woman. She was told a year ago that her husband had been on a mission overseas and been killed. When he shows back up at her house after being gone for a year, Lena is overwhelmed with emotion and becomes determined to find out what happened to him.
Through Lena and her teammates, we discover that the Shimmer causes you to lose track of time, black out, their tech fails and mutated animals come after them. As the team works to unravel the Shimmer’s secrets, they are also learning about themselves, too.
“Annihilation” is full of imagery and metaphor about grief and loss. To say that this movie is dense is like saying that the ocean is a little salty. It was really hard to keep up with on the first viewing. I made it to the ending and I was confused and didn’t know what I had just seen.
It wasn’t until a second watch that I finally understood what was being said and what the movie was trying to convey. If you like your sci-fi with a deep message and a deep subject matter, this movie is for you. I found it too “artsy” for me.
This is no action movie, it’s not a thriller, and it’s definitely not a comedy. While Portman gives a great performance, it still doesn’t help me follow it any more than I already can. The other three team members are easily forgettable and fleshed out just enough to make us like them before they are gone.
If you’re the type who likes movies that make you think then you may love this movie. If you are anyone else, I’d skip it. I go to the movies to be entertained, not take a class.
I give this movie 3 out of 5 stars.
“Annihilation” is rated R for violence, bloody images, language and some sexuality; and has a running time of 115 minutes.
