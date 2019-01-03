Hulu’s “Into the Dark” horror anthology series continues with January and a New Year’s theme.
“New Year, New You” follows four young women: Alexis (Suki Waterhouse), Danielle (Carly Chaikin), Kayla (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Chloe (Melissa Bergland) who are getting together for a reunion on New Year’s Eve.
The four women haven’t all been together in years. In that time, Danielle has become an Instagram celebrity and getting her own television show. Chloe is having trouble finding a boyfriend and is unhappy with her life. Alexis is self-conscious about a terrible scar on her face and is holding a grudge from years ago when the group was teenagers. Kayla seems to be the only one who is happy where her life is but wants to see her friends back together and old grudges resolved.
The movie takes its time introducing us to the four main characters. We first meet Danielle by way of her appearing on a health show talking about her brand of juices and cosmetics. Kayla and Chloe are presented simultaneously as they drive to the house where they will spend the night, discussing their friendships with the other two women and what’s going on with them in the present.
Our introduction to Alexis is a sad one. We see her arrive at the house, currently owned by her parents and about to be sold, where she goes around getting things ready for her friends to arrive. She puts champagne in the fridge to chill and makes small adjustments around the house as she remembers the last time they were all there.
Once the fun and party games end and the serious stuff kicks in, the movie really takes off. All four actresses do a great job. Both Alexis and Danielle have dual sides to them that are played expertly and feel genuine.
Chloe is unhappy with herself and easily manipulated and it comes across in the performance. Though it does take a logic leap to think she could be manipulated so easily so quickly.
While Alexis is getting the house ready in the opening of the movie, the camera lingers on a couple of specific items in the house, as if to telegraph their importance in the story later. Not sure why this was necessary, since just having them in the shot seemed to be enough.
There is also the problem of the ending. Everything leading up to the final scene was good and acted perfectly. How the climax worked itself out was also good. But then we are asked to believe that it all worked out for this person all nice and neat with no repercussions. This is a far leap to ask of us when the rest of the movie was perfectly plausible, at least most of it was.
It’s clear that Blumhouse has begun to find its footing with these “Into the Dark” movies, in terms of both quality and production. The acting was great and the camerawork was just as good. The writing is where it lost me. Not as tight of a script as “The Body” or “Pooka,” but still a pretty solid effort nonetheless.
I give this movie 3 out of 5 stars.
“Into the Dark: New Year, New You” is rated TV-MA and has a running time of 84 minutes. It is now streaming on Hulu.
