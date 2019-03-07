The Humane Society of Highlands County held their annual ‘Wags ‘n Whiskers’ auction last Saturday evening at the Jack Stroup Sebring Civic Center.
Our local Humane Society is “a no-kill for space animal shelter.” They strive to provide temporary safe refuge for unwanted animals in Highlands County. Their goal is to find permanent loving homes for all. They are dedicated to the protection of abused, unwanted, neglected and underappreciated animals.
Guests were greeted by Carlysle Kenyon, Little Miss Highlands County 2019. “She loves supporting animal rescues and wants to be an oncologist,” said mom, Pam Kenyon.
“We are so excited to have so many wonderful items donated for auction,” said President of the Humane Society Judy Spiegel. “We hope to raise a lot of money tonight. Our tickets sold out and we even have a professional auctioneer.”
There was a silent auction, live auction and a chip auction. Tables lined the room with a number of unique choices such as a private flight above Highlands County, a ride in a stunt car with stunt driver, Bobby Ore, a hand built picnic table, hotel packages and a Marigold guitar with amp and case.
The chip auction is a bit different.
“Guests get 20 chips and a bidding paddle with their ticket,” explained Kellee Lewis, who is on the Humane Society board. “We show an item up for bid. The auctioneer tells how many coins are needed to bid, for example three coins. Everyone who wants to bid pays three coins. Then a paddle number is drawn from those who paid and that person wins the prize.”
“We have some very generous donations and are very appreciative. We want to acknowledge all our sponsors,” added Lewis.
Guests were treated to a buffet dinner including pulled pork, baked beans, Cole slaw, rolls, salad and desserts. Large tables were decorated in purple with animal table decorations.
Sylvia Swaford and Pam Kenyon were early arrivers with bid cards ‘11’ and ‘6’ respectively. “We’re here to have a lot of fun tonight. My daughter is Little Miss Highlands County and is tonight’s greeter,” said Kenyon.
Gail and Dr. Marc Sander held their number ‘14’ and ‘15’ bid cards. “We’re here to support the Humane Society, and also to look for some nice gifts.”
Auctioneer, Josh Schott, kept the nearly 200 guests excited and involved in the bidding process, frequently squeezing out a few extra dollars for the Humane Society.
“Don’t let someone beat you by just $10. It’s only money and we print more every day!”
The Humane Society wants to thank their gracious sponsors (Great Dane, Labrador and Pit Bull levels) as well as those who generously donated auction items, food and monetary donations.
For more information on how you can help the Humane Society, you can visit their Facebook page or call them at 863-655-1522.
The Highlands County Humane Society is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, providing medical care, treatment, food, shelter and tender loving care for their animals. They do not receive and government funding and are 100 percent dependent on donations.
