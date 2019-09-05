To most Americans Labor Day was a time for barbecues, family gatherings or a long vacation weekend. But for those who live in the south, it is hurricane season and the presence of Hurricane Dorian interfered with many family plans.
While Highlanders’ take all the necessary precautions for the oncoming storm, in our fresh water areas the American alligator was busy getting their next generation ready to enter this world; it was their egg-hatching season. At Gatorama in Palmdale, they held their yearly Alligator Hatching Festival. At the festival one can hold an alligator egg and watch while a baby alligator hatches.
It is not as complicated as it seems as Patty Register, an owner of Gatorama assures. The participant simply holds the egg in the hand, forms an “Okay Sign” which is your thumb touching your index finger, so that the baby crocodile’s head can be held as it exits its shell, all the while taking extra precaution to protect the umbilical cord by leaving the egg shell in the palm of your hand under the baby alligator.
“LaBrador,” the newly named baby Crocodile that leaped out of the egg in Liza Ortega’s hand, looked as if it had a smile entering into this world. Patty held back Liza as the baby aAlligator almost left her palm. Liza laughed, “It’s so cute. I can’t believe I’m holding an alligator!”
When hurricanes approach how do alligators prepare for the storm? Register, of Gatorama says that alligators “…are sensitive to barometric pressure as it falls during a hurricane, so we don’t do anything with our alligators here. They do the exact same thing they do in the wild, go under, go under the water and dig into the sand. They can stay under the water when they are at rest for six to eight hours.”
The alligator has a lot of common sense, which we can learn from, during a hurricane stay indoors, secure your property and stay out of the storm until it passes.
Gatorama is located at 10665 N US Hwy 27, Post Office box 248, Palmdale, FL 33944.
