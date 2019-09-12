Stephen King’s “IT” is one of the author’s most acclaimed and beloved novels. “IT” was first introduced to the screen in an adaptation for television in the form of an ABC miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.
Fast forward 27 years later to 2017 and we were finally graced with a new, more terrifying vision of King’s book with the Andy Muschietti directed “It.” This was the first of two films adapting the 1,138 page novel. Back in 2017 I scored it a 4 out of 5 stars, loving the darker take and scares as much as the performance of Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.
The film became the highest grossing R-rated horror movie of all time and set box office records for its opening weekend. The public overall loved this new version and we eagerly awaited chapter two.
Last weekend saw the release of “It Chapter Two” in theaters to big crowds and varying reviews. The conclusion to King’s novel grossed over $185 million at the box office in its opening weekend.
Picking up 27 years after the kids of The Loser’s Club wounded Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) and sent the supernatural entity back into hibernation, we are reintroduced to our main cast now all grown up. Bill (James McAvoy) is now a famous horror writer, Eddie (James Ransone) is still a germ-a-phobe and works in risk assessment, Richie (Bill Hader) is a stand-up comic, Stan (Andy Bean) is happily married, Ben (Jay Ryan) is thin and an architect, Beverly (Jessica Chastaine) is married to an abusive husband and Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) remained in Derry to run the library.
When Pennywise resurfaces and starts killing children again, Mike calls on the Losers to come home and work together to beat the monster once and for all.
The story this time around revolves around the Losers finding a way to deal with their childhood trauma from the first time they faced Pennywise while the monster/clown terrorizes them as well as goes after new victims. The sequences of the new kills are suitably scary and give Pennywise the menace you expect, but that’s also in part due to the performance of Skarsgard. His Pennywise is unnerving and scary, but also mesmerizing. You want to see him onscreen for more of the film.
Each character has to go out on their own and this leads to each of them remembering a particularly traumatic event from that summer 27 years ago. Each of these sequences does a good job building tension and bringing the scary, but there is also some humor there too.
Some other reviewers have argued that the humor underscores the scary and in some scenes downright ruins it. With the exception of the Eddie scene, I disagree. It didn’t feel like more humor to me than Chapter One but the tension and scares did feel like more and were better executed in my opinion.
Most of the humor moments made me laugh or at least chuckle and again, with the exception of Eddie’s scene, never took me out of the moment. I loved the effects, both practical and CGI, and the climax of the film worked both in visuals and execution.
As far as things that didn’t work, there was only one that stands out to me. The as mentioned scene with Eddie and a monster that is played for laughs for comes off as too much humor and pulls you out of the moment. There were other instances that felt weird or jarring, but nothing else that actually took me out of the film or altered my enjoyment of it.
Having watched Chapter One the night before seeing Chapter Two, I came out of this three-hour film with both pretty fresh in my mind and while writing this review, I have to say I overall enjoyed this film more than I did the previous one. They are both great horror films and I feel they both do the source novel justice. But if you can spare the five hours needed to watch them both back to back, I highly recommend it. At least this King fan is satisfied.
I give this film 4 out of 5 stars.
A good horror film with great characters and a fantastic antagonist. And yes, Bill Hader does steal the movie.
“It Chapter Two” is rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material; with a running time of 2 hours 49 minutes.
