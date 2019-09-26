By ALLEN MOODY
Highlands Sun Editor
The J3 Vocal Band are no strangers to Sebring’s Champion for Children Circle Theatre and will be making an appearance there on Friday, Oct. 4.
“We play there a couple of times a year,” said Dennis Johns, who along with wife Bonnie and son Chad is one of the band’s three vocalists. “It’s definitely a fun venue, good people.”
If you saw J3 last time they were in Sebring, you don’t have to worry about seeing the same show, as the group is constantly changing their setlist.
When the concert season ends in the spring, Dennis, Bonnie and Chad look for different numbers to perform.
“At the end end of each season we kind of go through and look at the top 100 songs each year,” Dennis said.
Dennis said there isn’t too much disagreement on which songs to add, but they also recognize if an added song isn’t quite making it and there have been times they’ll drop a song after a few performances.
The family has been performing together for five years and has developed a solid following, as fans enjoy their selections of songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s, and know that they will get a show featuring strong vocals, solid musicianship and a nice stage show.
“We have very good talent, dedicated muscians,” Dennis said. “Some are retired, some are still working. We’re a large group. We have five musicians, we have a light person, a light show.”
Dennis said they can also provide a sound person if a venue doesn’t have one, so while it’s a family group, it doesn’t have the feel of a small family production, but instead is an all-out production.
Dennis said the band rehearses several times a week and you won’t hear exact copies of the songs they perform, as each has a bit of personal touch.
The J3 Vocal Band performed at the Circle Theatre in June, as part of Champion for Children Foundation’s 25th anniversary and Dennis said they do great things in Highlands County.
“Champion for Children does a great job in our county,” he said. “They really are a great organization.”
The band will be returning to the Circle Theatre in December for one of their Christmas shows, which have become a holiday tradition for an increasing number of local fans.
“We do between five and eight Christmas shows,” Dennis said. “They’re popular and they’re a lot of fun.”
But first, Dennis and the rest of the J3 Vocal Band was looking forward to October’s show at the Circle Theatre and were hoping to see some familiar faces in the crowd, along with some newcomers to the band.
“Come out and have a good time,” Dennis said. “It’s a very family friendly production. Any age group will have a good time.”
Doors at the Circle Theatre open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tampa’s Taylor Evereth is the opening act.
Tickets are available at j3vocalband2019.eventbrite.com. The theater is at 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring.
