AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) Performing Arts presents live traditional jazz in March and April in the 250-seat SFSC University Center on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
The Jazz Series began in 2004 and continues to feature traditional, Dixieland and swing jazz. “There is no other place in Highlands County where a person can hear world-class jazz music,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “This is the traditional jazz of Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw and Frank Sinatra, in an intimate setting.”
Jazz series performances include:
• Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. — The Lew Del Gatto Quintet, featuring trumpeter Dan Miller, performs with saxophonist Del Gatto who was a member of the Saturday Night Live Band in New York City for 24 years and he performed all the baritone sax solos in the original Blues Brothers film starring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi. Tickets are $26.
• Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. — The passionate and soulful vocalist, Nicole Henry, will perform contemporary standards, blues and classic jazz. Henry was awarded a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance” and she’s had three Top 10 U.S. Billboard jazz albums. Tickets are $32.
• Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. — Michigan jazz fixtures, Terry Lower and Edye Evans Hyde, who was named Michigan Jazz Vocalist of the Year, perform straight ahead jazz. Inspired by Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum, Terry Lower is a fun and exciting jazz pianist who always add his own twist. Tickets are $27.
High school and college students with a current, valid student ID get a free ticket to jazz performances. Student tickets are available the night of the show at the SFSC University Center box office. Student ID must be presented. Groups of 12 or more can save up to 50 percent and the group organizer receives a free ticket.
The SFSC Jazz Series is sponsored by Lake Placid Health & Rehabilitation; Patricia McShane; Dr. Norman and Laurie Stephens; Bill Browning; Lynne Josselyn and Larry Conrad; Peter and Dale Caldwell; and Elaine Becker and Bill Schroder.
The SFSC Box Office, which is located on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park at 600 West College Drive, is open Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tickets and videos of upcoming productions are available online at SFSCarts.org. Telephone orders can be placed by calling 863-784-7178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.