There is plenty of discussion these days about how our young people have no sense of history, which can lead to a generation erroneously believing that events of the past are mere myths.
Not so with 180 JROTC cadets who gathered for a 14-mile hike at Hammock State Park last Saturday to remember one horrendous historical World War II event, the Bataan Death March in the Philippines, April 9,1942.
Cadets from Avon Park, Lake Placid, Sebring, DeSoto and Hardee high schools met at 7:30 a.m. to received instructions from Jack Northcutt who organized the memorial hike.
The cadets receive merit for their work in rocketry, marksmanship, community service for this 14-mile hike.
Northcutt told the group that they were not to run.
“Just walk in memory of the men who died during the 65-mile forced walk, and realize that if the American and Filipino soldiers attempted to run they were immediately killed,” he said.
A few simple rules helped the young men and women ready themselves. They all had to carry a water bottle and would be taken off the course if they could not raise their bottle along the hike if asked.
Besides basic safety precautions they were told, “Don’t mess with critters, snakes, fire ants, turkeys or deer.”
The cadets, helped by adult volunteers and led by Florida Wildlife Rangers began their hike at 8:30 a.m. They had five hours to complete the winding loop course mainly thru the park. The average speed was 3 miles-per-hour. Their reward was a luscious lunch of pulled pork and all the trimmings.
This was the fourth year cadets participated in the 14-mile hike to honor the thousands of causalities of the 1942 World War II Bataan Death March.
The captured American and Filipino POW’s were loaded onto trains like sardines when forced to surrender the Bataan Peninsula on the main island of Luzon. Those that made it were then forced to march 65 miles to a prison. The march took less than five days. They were not allowed to drink water in the adjoining streams. They were also stripped of their shoes and hats.
In one showdown the Japanese took two officers and two enlisted men behind a rice patty and shot them. Many were shot as soon as they surrendered. Others suffered sun treatment, forced to sit in sweltering direct sunlight without their helmets. If anyone asked for water they were shot dead. Others died of disease, dysentery, starvation and were beheaded or bayoneted.
At the end of the war, Japanese General Masaharu Homma was arrested for these war crimes. On April 3, 1946 he was executed by firing squad while still other former guards where hung.
The JROTC cadets, some doing the memorial hike for the fourth year, realized that they are entrusted with the obligation to pass on their knowledge of the Death March, other World War II atrocities and significant historical events that shaped our history so that their classmates, friends and the world will “never forget” the ultimate sacrifice so many made to keep us free.
