SEBRING — Each year, the highlight of the Highlands County Fair is the Junior Livestock Show. It’s the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work by over 260 youth exhibitors. That’s when these FFA students and 4-H members get to show fair visitors, family and friends what they’ve accomplished. They proudly display their poultry, rabbits, swine, goats, heifers and steers that they personally raised since last spring.
While their goal is receiving a blue, red or white ribbon for their animal and a showmanship award for themselves, the real benefit each child receives is life experience. Darin Hood, chairman of the Highlands County Junior Livestock Committee, said, “It’s rewarding to see the personal growth in each of these student exhibitors as a result of this program and their projects.”
During the first days of the fair, visitors got to stroll through the barns and admire the prize animals. Then, each category was judged by professional judges; and, the ribbons started appearing, along with the photographs. Parents faces showed the pride they have in their children’s hard work.
One of the touching parts of the livestock show was when the animals were auctioned off to the highest bidder. In fact, in some cases, the animals were resold several times during the sale. The proceeds from the first winning bid went to the student. But any additional monies raised will go to various memorial funds, scholarships and other community projects.
Finally, an awards dinner was held to honor the students and recognize their parents. This year the banquet took place on Feb. 15 at the fair. One by one, the ‘Grand Champion’ and ‘Reserve Grand Champion’ student exhibitors were called up to receive their awards. Miss Highlands County, Amy Schlosser, and Farm Bureau President Frank Youngman posed for photos with each one.
Two speakers brought tears to the eyes of the nearly 300 people in attendance. First, Carli McWaters spoke about why she took over raising the Grand Champion heifer after the death of her school friend, Parker Williams, last May. In an emotional moment, McWaters presented Williams’ parents, Kevin and Christi, with the belt buckle she earned. She also donated her winnings to the Parker Williams Memorial Fund.
Parker Williams died May 20, 2018 as the result of an ATV accident in the Lake Josephine Drive area.
Rebekah Wills-Stephens then came up to the podium to express her gratitude to the whole community for the support she has received following the death of her son, Andrew Stephens, in November. She was especially grateful to brothers Cash and Chance Smoak for taking over raising Andrew’s animal named Big Daddy Steve, which was crowned the Grand Champion steer.
Andrew Stephens died Nov. 10, 2018 as the result of a traffic crash near Venus.
At the auction, both the heifer and the steer were resold several times and raised money for scholarships and youth activities in memory of the two teens.
In addition to the judging of the animals, and the showmanship awards, the final criteria for the ‘Overall Grand Champion’ exhibitor was the grading of each participant’s record book. These records included notes on feeding, medication, and care of the animal over the past year.
The winners were: rabbits, Trace Lackey; poultry, Kassidy Sears; swine, Reese Richards; goats, Cooper McWaters; heifers, Carli McWaters; and steer, Reagan Richards.
Now, the whole process stars over for next year’s Junior Livestock Show and Sale. To be part of it, encourage your student to join FFA or become a 4-H member to support agriculture in Highlands County.
