Two of the biggest acts from the 1970s will be getting together again at Seminole Casino Hotel in Imokalee on Saturday, when Florida’s own KC and The Sunshine Band is joined by The Village People for what promises to be a groovin’ good time.
Despite plenty of success, Harry “KC” Casey never ventured far from his Hialeah beginnings, always living within a stone’s throw of his birthplace, which makes playing in Imokalee a bit special.
“It’s always good to be playing your home state,” Casey said. “It’s like right on the other side of a river of grass for me.”
Few artists had had as much of an impact on their genre as KC and the Sunshine Band, who shot to fame in 1975 with the release of their second record, simply titled “KC and the Sunshine Band,” which included such hits as “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Get Down Tonight” and “Boogie Shoes.”
The next year saw the release of “Part 3” which included “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” “I’m Your Boogie Man” and “Keep It Comin’ Love.”
The band scored four No. 1 records in a row, along with Grammy Awards, People’s Choice Awards and American Music Awards during their peak.
Casey said he takes a lot of pride in writing the songs that made his group a household name and believes that’s an aspect of his career that has been overlooked a bit.
“For that period it was very rare to have the artists actually write the songs,” Casey said. “Except for likes of Stevie Wonder or Marvin Gaye or the Beatles, the majority of songs were written by somebody else.”
More than 40 years later, those songs are still in demand by concert-goers and Casey does his best to give the fans what they want, as his concert a week ago in Ohio contained all the hits, along with a few surprises, such as covers of “Stand by Me” and “Rock the Boat.”
One thing Casey has grown accustom to is seeing youngsters singing along with the words at concerts.
“It’s great,” he said. “It’s amazing to look out in the audience and see everybody having a great time.”
Casey said it’s always enjoyable to play with one of the other powerhouses from the 1970s, The Village People.
“We do shows with the Village People here and there,” he said. “It’s always like a family reunion.”
Casey said despite his success, he’s pretty much your ‘Average Joe.’
“I live a normal life,” he said. “When I’m home I deal with the same situations as pretty much everybody else in life.”
Wanting to live a normal life can be a little difficult when you’ve sold 100 million records in your lifetime and the aspect of being recognized and stopped in public was one portion of stardom Casey took a while to adjust to.
“I grew a beard and stuff so I’m a little less inconspicuous than before,” he said. “I used to not be so comfortable with it, but as I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to feel a lot more relaxed with the situation.”
Tickets are available at etix.com and range from $139 for VIP seating to $25 for general admission and Casey said it will definitely be a great time.
“I can’t wait to spend an evening with everyone and share the music and the love and feel the oneness of the audience,” he said. “It’s refreshing to be with the audience and share such magical moments.”
