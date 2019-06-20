If rock band King’s X were a NASCAR driver, they would be Mark Martin. One of the greatest drivers ever to not win it all.
The band was signed to Megaforce Records in 1987. Once ranked No. 83 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock, they have released 12 studio albums and are presently working on record No.13. Interestingly, it has been 13 years since the last King’s X release.
“I’ve got about 30 new songs,” says Doug Pinnick, bassist/lead vocalists for the band. Ty Tabor, guitars/vocals, and Jerry Gaskill, drums/vocals also have a bunch of stuff, according to Pinnick.
“We’re gonna go in there and knock a bunch of songs out and hopefully make the best record we’ve ever made in our life, because we have to. That’s why it’s taking so long to make one — because we’re scared,” Pinnick says with a laugh.
“We know that expectations are so high. We just have to make a record for ourselves like we always did and not care what anybody says. But we know for a fact the Richter scale is high when it comes to expectations.
“The thing is we’ve been together a long, long time. I’m almost 70 years old. So we’re not like kids anymore. going into the studio and being all excited, staying in there for two months and not sleeping,” mused the bassist.
“We’re different people now. We have different ways of living, different views about life. And it’s been 13 years since our last record so lyrically things are gonna be different also.”
Reflecting on the road behind and the roads yet traveled, this thoughtful elder-statesman of rock began to wax philosophical.
“I’m smelling the roses now instead of looking down on everything. All my life it’s been negative and what’s wrong. All of a sudden I woke up and went ‘Hey I haven’t got that much longer, let’s enjoy this.’
“I’m waking up to another way of seeing the world and so I think this new record is gonna have that reflection in it. King’s X always does what we feel when we feel it. We wear our hearts on our sleeves.”
Amazingly, there has not been even one personnel change within the band in the 32 years since their first record deal. This is an almost unheard of feat in the music industry.
“Jerry describes it as a marriage,” Pinnick says. “We’ve been doing this for so long if we had a lot of money we would probably break up just to get on with our lives and get away from each other.
“I love those guys. I hate them as much as I love them. They’ll say the same thing to you. We’ve known each other forever. We’ve had our fights, we’ve had our moments of sweet, pure bliss.
“I always say ‘it’s us against the world’ and I’m proud of that. These (guys) are my forevers and we went for it no matter what, and we’re still doing it.
“We don’t talk to each other ever unless we’re going on the road. Then we hang out, talk, laugh and party. But as soon as we get off the plane (after touring), we go back to our own world.”
The band has always been one of those “musicians’ musician” bands. Admired by their peers, fabulously talented and yet, curiously and indescribably limited to cult-status.
Playing their own style of funky, intricate groove laden rock, much of their time was spent in the deep water of progressive music where they steadily won over new and devoted fans.
Over the years King’s X has toured with Iron Maiden, Cheap Trick, The Scorpions, Pearl Jam and AC/DC to name only a few.
The upcoming, as of yet, untitled new record will be the band’s first on Golden Robot Records. It is scheduled for release sometime in late 2019.
For more on King’s X go to www.kingsxrocks.com or www.goldenrobotrecords.com.
