Friends are people you share a mutual bond of affection with. They stand at your side through the good times and the bad. They lift you up and lighten your load. You need friends who understand what it’s like to experience a devastating, life changing loss.
Ladies of a Loss (LOL) is that tight-knit group of friends that can help you with the new beginning of your new life. They can laugh with you and cry with you, as you regroup and move forward.
LOL meets several times a month at various locations. On April 30, their noon meeting was at Grace Bible Church (in Sebring) and in the evening at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, for working ladies who are part of this supportive group.
“We’re a group of widows who meet and enjoy each other’s company, work on special projects or just do fun things together,” said Donna Williams. “We’re all missing our spouse, our other half, the other part of us. Life is too short; we want to continue living and enjoy life.
“Sometimes we just want to cry. No one can ever really understand. Only someone who has experienced such a profound loss. We support each other and have fun together. We now have so many active members that we have to split the members into multiple meeting as few places can accommodate our large group. This is our anniversary as we are beginning our fourth year together.”
Williams says they like doing crazy things together like going out to the movies and stopping for ice cream, visiting the Royal Lipizzan Stallions and partying at the beach. Their next trip will be to the Alligator Farm.
“One time we went to the Okeechobee Rodeo and then out to dinner,” said Bonnie Taconet. “One of the Lady Barrel Riders asked if she could trade hats so she could wear my pink cowboy hat. We switched and my hat become somewhat famous there.”
The meeting began with prayers for those in need and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. The ladies then all lined up for their favorite meeting activity, the back rubs.
“Many of us are huggers and enjoy a back rub,” said Williams. “We don’t have anyone to do that anymore, so this is a real treat. We line up and everyone gets a mini back rub.”
Gale Martin is an original member of the group. “After the first meeting that Stan started for us, we made phone calls and emails to outreach. Now we have so many members we have to have multiple meetings.”
Stan is Stan Zbyzenski with Graceful Food Ministry (GFM) and was the speaker for their meeting. He started the meetings with a group of 12 widows and widowers.
“Everyone talked and shared stories. The Holy Spirit moved me to continue with this group,” said Williams.
GFM is an outreach service ministry that helps families in need, provides food at church events and delivers food to shut-ins. They have a food pantry as well that has fed over 1000 local families.
“Our mission is concerned with physical hunger as well as spiritual well-being. We also partner with Good Shepherd Hospice and make Thanksgiving baskets,” said Zbyzenski.
Lunch was prepared and served to over 50 ladies by GFM. A beautiful sheet cake commemorated the 4th anniversary of LOL.
“We do things to make us feel good, enjoy life, be happy and enjoy a new beginning,” said Williams.
For information on joining this group of high energy ladies, please contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914 for meeting date/times and planned activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.