LAKE PLACID — For the third year, fifth graders at Lake Country Elementary assembled Thursday morning, April 4 to hear retired US Army Colonel and MOAA Chapter President Mike Borders, who was on hand to speak to the youngsters about the American flag. He was accompanied by retired US Navy Commander Freddie Carino and six cadets from Lake Placid High School ROTC under the command of retired U.S. Army Colonel Warren Johnson, also a member of the MOAA chapter.
Borders was at the school representing the Military Officers Association of America, the organization that developed the American Flag Protocol Initiative.
The 10-week program has as its purpose the education of elementary school children on the history, origin and meaning of the American flag and other important American symbols, such as the bald eagle, the Liberty Bell and Uncle Sam. It also conveys the importance of patriotism and respect for the flag, as well as proper protocols for the display and storage of the flag.
The program consists of 10 50-minute lessons of in-classroom curriculum with the wrap-up session in which Borders quizzed the students on the American flag and our national symbols. The JROTC cadets then taught them how to properly fold our flag. All participants will receive a certificate of completion at their year-end awards ceremony. Three students, Allie Oliveros, Yumael Cortez and Alvejahna Smalls were allowed to pose with the certificates they will receive at the later awards ceremony.
The American Flag Protocol Initiative is currently only being taught at Lake Country Elementary but those involved are hopeful more schools in Highlands County will incorporate it into their curricula. The program was developed in Sarasota County by the MOAA and is currently used in classrooms across the country.
“This is still the only school in Highlands County doing it,” Borders said. “We hope other schools will adopt it.”
