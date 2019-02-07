Vann Peoples who has chaired the Lake Placid Country Fair for over 20 years woke up with a big smile when she saw the sun rise last Saturday. She knew it was going to attract huge crowds to the 53rd annual event. And it did!
Peoples opened the fair promptly at 9 a.m. Saturday in Devane Park. The mayor welcomed all the vendors and guests. After a short prayer, 17-year-old Lake Placid High School junior Olivia Gallo sang a heartwarming rendition of the National Anthem to a cheering crowd attending the Fair sponsored by the Lake Placid Festival Association. It is the longest running event in town.
The vendors come from Florida, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina and many other locations. They opened their booths and the crowds rushed in to admire their creations and purchase prized pieces.
Hungry Hogans had their taste of strawberry shortcake, hamburgers, brrats, sauerkraut, meat balls and spaghetti, catfish, gator tail, walking tacos, bakery and fresh vegetables served up by an array of non-profit groups like the Lions, Rotary, Jaycees, Knight of Columbus, Women’s Club, Project Graduation and many church groups.
Guests were entertained all day by various singing groups and the Lake Placid Mountain Dew Cloggers performed their traditional opening Saturday morning dances.
Vendors sold their wares and many offered tastes of their delicacies. There was lawn art, jams, pottery, handbags, lotions, dog soaps, crushable hats, dresses, soy candles and just about anything a person thought they needed.
Clowns strolled the park and for a buck you could kiss a puppy, the money going to the Highlands County Humane Society. You could pet a tortoise and admire an iguana.
Jonathan and Melissa McCray came from Mayo, Florida. They build and sell fire pits made from reprocessed propane tanks. They ranged in price from $400 to $3,000 and can burn just about anything as well as be converted to gas. They named their company Southern Fire Pits.
Garden Treasures owner Laura Estrada came from Temple, Georgia to show her bird baths, benches, and decorative animals made from colored concert, reinforced with steel.
Sandy Wall from Wimauma, Florida showed her Desert Rose Plants. She has been to the fair a second time but has shown at the summer Caladium Festival for six years. The plants can survive months without watering.
Paul King brought many unique old US Post office lock boxes that he’s turned into banks. His goal is to keep the memory of this part of American history alive, where folks used to gather at the Post Office daily to open their lock box and receive letters and postcards from friends far away. Some of his collection goes back to 1877.
Cindy Molzer, from Lake Placid via Maine, could not resist trying out one of Patrick Jaynes’ home made swings. Wanda Dorsey was here last year and purchased three hand painted leather purses made by Adriana Bottari from Fort Lauderdale. She was back to view Bottari’s 2019 collection.
Crowds lined the booth of Simply Savory where they were given a cup filled with pretzel sticks and asked to sample over 40 various dips. Sales were swift, some going for the hottest dip to others preferring the milder dessert dips. At another booth Stacy Ennis of Lake Wales offered the visitors candied jalapenos, assuring doubting samplers that “they are not hot, but very sweet tasting.”
The nature photography of Ladora Sims from Merritt Island was just gorgeous, especially the gator and turtles she captured lounging on a log in Hammock State Park. Other photographers, water color and oil painters did a land office business selling their art and giving advice to interested neophyte artists and camera buffs.
Retired mechanical engineer Terry Markwardt came from Austin, Texas to sell his grill gadgets. He holds 15 patients. His ultimate grilling tool cleans both sides of the grill, never rusts and was chosen one of the best BBQ tools available today. He demonstrated them for interested grillers.
Jeanne Storem sold her slump glass. Her glass dishes are painted and sealed. Each had a unique decoration providing a theme for all shoppers.
The fair ended at 4 p.m. on Saturday but not before the adult division winners of ribbons and cash were announced to those vying for awards for their entries into 10 art divisions. The art was on display at the Lake Placid Middle School.
Fog covered DeVane Park early Sunday morning but by 9 a.m. the sun broke through and the early church goers began to arrive for a second delightful day at the fair.
The afternoon treat was the Irish music of the Highlands Celts made up of guitar, fiddle, flute, percussion and Bodhran, an Irish drum. Joining them were the Highlands County Irish Dancers.
The group of young ladies 7-14 were trained at the Attitudes Dance Studio in Lake Placid. They danced to tunes like “The Irish Washerwomen” and a medley of other Irish melodies.
At 2:00 p.m. Chairwomen Vann Peoples announced all the winners in the student art divisions.
Thanks to Mother Nature, and a crew of hard-working volunteers, the weekend was a stupendous success. Shoppers found treasures; the vendors headed to the bank with their profits and the non-profits earned money for the continued support of their missions.
