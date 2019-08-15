This summer, Lake Placid Memorial Library patrons have chosen John Grisham’s “The Reckoning” as their favorite book. “Pete Banning was Clanton, Mississippi’s favorite son — a decorated World War II hero, the patriarch of a prominent family, a farmer, father, neighbor, and a faithful member of the Methodist church. Then one cool October morning he rose early, drove into town, walked into the church, and calmly shot and killed his pastor and friend, the Reverend Dexter Bell. As if the murder weren’t shocking enough, it was even more baffling that Pete’s only statement about it — to the sheriff, to his lawyers, to the judge, to the jury, and to his family — was: ‘I have nothing to say.’”
“The Disappeared” by C.J. Box is the 18th installment in the “Joe Pickett” series. “Wyoming’s new governor isn’t sure what to make of Joe Pickett, but he has a job for him that is extremely delicate. Three British executives, all women, never came home from the high-end guest ranch they were visiting, and the British Embassy is pressing hard. Pickett knows that happens sometimes — these ranches are stocked with handsome young cowboys, and ‘ranch romances’ aren’t uncommon. But three disappearances? That’s too many. At the same time, with the help of his friend, Nate Romanowski, he’s been called to investigate the killings of several bald and golden eagles — a serious federal crime. The more he investigates both cases, the more someone wants him to go away.”
“Fifty Fifty” by James Patterson and Candice Fox is the second book in the “Detective Harriet Blue” series. “Sam Blue stands accused of the brutal murders of three young students, their bodies dumped near the Georges River. Only one person believes he is innocent: his sister, Detective Harriet Blue. And she’s determined to prove it.”
David Baldacci’s “The Fallen” marks the fourth installment in the “Amos Decker” series. “Amos Decker and his FBI colleague, Alex Jamison, are in Baronville visiting Alex’s sister and her family. It’s a bleak place: a former mill and mining town with a crumbling economy and rampant opioid addiction. Decker has only been there a few hours when he stumbles on a horrific double murder scene. Then the next killing hits sickeningly close to home. And with the lives of people he cares about suddenly hanging in the balance, Decker begins to realize that the recent string of deaths may be only one small piece of a much larger scheme — with consequences that will reach far beyond Baronville.”
“The Family Gathering” by Robyn Carr is the fourth installment in the “Sullivan’s Crossing” series. “When all the Jones siblings gather for a family wedding, the four adults are drawn together for the first time in a way they never were as children. As they struggle to accept each other, warts and all, the true nature and strength of their bond is tested. But all of them come to realize that your family are the people who see you for who you really are and love you anyway. And for Dakota, that truth allows him to find the home and family he’s always wanted.”
Other popular novels include: “Ambush” by James Patterson and James O. Born, “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Deck the Hounds” by David Rosenfelt, “Sugar Pine Trail” by RaeAnne Thayne, and “Shallow Grave” by Karen Harper.
