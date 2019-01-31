Did you know you can borrow movies from your local library? Let’s take a look at the most popular titles for adults at your Lake Placid Memorial Library since we got our new system in October.
“Fury” starring Brad Pitt and Logan Lerman comes in first. “In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don ‘Wardaddy’ Collier, leading a Sherman tank and a five-man crew, undertakes a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Hopelessly outnumbered, outgunned and saddled with an inexperienced soldier in their midst, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds as they move to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.”
“Jack Reacher” stars Tom Cruise. “Ex-military investigator Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) leaps off the pages of Lee Child’s bestselling novel and onto the big screen in this explosive thriller. When an unspeakable crime is committed, all evidence points to the suspect in custody who offers up a single note in defense: ‘Get Jack Reacher!’”
“Allied,” starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, hit theaters in 2016. “When Intelligence Officer Max Vatan learns his wife may be conspiring with the enemy, he has only 72 hours to prove her innocence and save his family before he must do the unthinkable.”
“London Has Fallen” stars Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart and is the sequel to 2013’s “Olympus Has Fallen.” “After the British Prime Minister passes away under strange circumstances and Western leaders flood into London for his funeral, a plot to kill them and change the direction of the entire world is revealed. In the same way the White House fell to attack, London is soon overwhelmed by terrorists.”
“Skyfall” stars Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem. “When James Bond’s most recent mission goes terribly wrong, it exposes the names of many undercover agents. This also leads to a full blown assault on M16, leaving 007 as the only one who can secure M’s reputation. He works together with field agent Eve to out the diabolical criminal Silva. During all these action-packed adventures and twists and turns, a major upheaval that no one could see coming is still facing them.”
Another James Bond movie, “Spectre” is next on our list. “A cryptic message from Bond’s past sends him on a trail to uncover a sinister organization. While M battles political forces to keep the secret service alive, Bond peels back the layers of deceit to reveal the terrible truth behind SPECTRE.”
Other popular titles include “American Made” starring Tom Cruise, “Atomic Blonde” starring Charlize Theron, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” starring Felicity Jones, “Jason Bourne” starring Matt Damon, and “Avengers: Infinity War” starring Robert Downey Jr.
