LAKE PLACID — Thursday, Dec. 13 marked the official ribbon cutting of the new Lake Placid Medical Hearing office. Executive Director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, Eileen May, was on hand that day to share the excitement with Jamey Binneveld and Steve Reinshuttle, partners in the business.
The new hearing aide testing center is located at 251 East Interlake Blvd., in downtown Lake Placid. It becomes a sister location to the Sebring Medical Hearing office at 201 US Highway 27 South. The Sebring office has been in operation since 2016.
Binneveld, a Hearing Aid Specialist for 13 years, said that their patients were coming to Sebring from Lake Placid and kept asking, “When are you going to open an office in Lake Placid? We don’t want to drive so far?”
So, she and Reinshuttle decided it was time to do just that to go along with their motto, “Good Old-Fashioned Customer Service.”
Both locations offer the same services, including state-of-the art hearing testing technology.
Free hearing tests are available too, with no obligation. They have hearing aids that match everyone’s lifestyle and budget. You can even try a ‘demo.’ Plus, they’ll check with most major insurance companies for coverage.
Whether hearing loss is sensorineural or is the result of noise or aging, a hearing aid can help most patients. Low, mid, and high range sounds are produced during testing. The patient’s response to each sound helps determine which medical hearing aid is best. In today’s world modern, stylish, hearing aids are available. In addition, many models can be controlled by an app. on the patient’s cell phone.
The new Lake Placid Medical Hearing office is presently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can set up an appointment for your free hearing test or for servicing your current hearing devise by calling 863-659-1907.
The Sebring location is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be reached by calling 863-451-5281.
