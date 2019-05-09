LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Middle School and Lake Placid High School band students performed at their Spring Concert on Tuesday, April 30. Even though the event was held at the Genesis Center, it was a packed house, with parents, family and friends coming to see what the students had learned over the year.
As it turns out, it was quite a bit. Under the expert tutelage of Aristides Salgueiro, both the middle school and high school bands dazzled listeners with numbers that ranged from “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Amazing Grace” and plenty in between. There was something for everybody’s taste, as the songs were as varied as the individual students themselves.
As is typically the case, the younger kids started and the middle school beginning band took the stage first, followed by beginning orchestra and working their way to the intermediate/advanced band and the chamber orchestra.
The high school students closed the show with an impressive performance.
Salgueiro said the audience was great and he was appreciative for everybody coming out to support the students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.