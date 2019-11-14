LAKE PLACID — On Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, the Lake Placid VFW Post 3880 held its annual Veterans Day ceremonies. But this year was a little different. The post decided to reach out to the local ‘first responders’ to share lunch with them.
A crowd of over 60 were treated to a barbecue lunch of pulled pork, coleslaw, and baked beans at the VFW Lodge on County Road 621, just east of town. Firefighters from Sebring, Sun N Lakes, Placid Lakes and Highlands Park Estates were among those who attended.
VFW Chaplain Bill Harrison led the group in a special Veteran’s Day prayer. Retired Air Force, Rich Peterson, is the Quarter Master of the Post. He acted as master of ceremonies and welcomed the first responders, who participated in the formal rituals.
Post 3880 Commander, Dave Cahill, has held that position for ten years. Back in the 1980’s and 1990’s he was an Army sergeant, stationed in Panama. He said the Lake Placid Post is “a small Post with a big heart!” Currently, they have 400 registered members, which includes part time residents.
Cahill said they also hold a food drive every January to support the Veteran’s Council, located in Sebring. Members bring at least five non-perishable food items to the lodge or donate $8. That helps the council with projects to support our veterans.
To learn more about joining the Lake Placid VFW Post, call Commander Dave at 863 699-5444.
