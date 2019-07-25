LAKE PLACID — Sally Kinsey, president of the Lake Placid Woman’s Club, used a tempting initiative to draw in new members to the club. On Saturday afternoon, July 20th, the lure of ‘make your own ice cream sundaes’ did the trick. The ice cream social brought in applications from three prospective candidates.
Linda Fett, Roseann Sharpe, and Kerry Lanier couldn’t resist becoming new Woman’s Club members. The biggest choice they had to make was what toppings to put on their scoops of ice cream. The ladies will be welcomed officially when the regular meetings start up again in September.
Currently, there are 104 active members. They meet on the third Thursday of each month for lunch and a meeting at their clubhouse at 10 N. Main Ave. in downtown Lake Placid. Barbara Packard is the contact person for anyone interested in joining this long running organization. Her number is 315-359-0031.
The Lake Placid Woman’s Club is heavily involved in a wide range of projects: Arts, Home Life, Domestic Violence, International concerns, Education, and Public issues. For instance, this past year the group has raised money and supplies for ‘Operation Smile.’ which helps children with birth defects around the mouth. They are able to get corrective surgery, so they can lead normal lives.
Again, if you want to belong to a club that makes a difference, has a lot of fun, and has a great support system, call Barbara Packard at the number above. She’ll give you all the details.
