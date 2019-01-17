The Lake Wales Arts Council is proud to announce that the Citizens Bank & Trust Lake Wales Arts Festival 2019 is coming up. This annual tradition has been showcasing top artists and artisans for 47 years and we look forward to another spectacular event. There will be lots of fun and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, and the Festival makes an excellent day trip destination from anywhere in Central Florida. The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24.
The festivities commence with an Art-B-Que Kickoff Party on Friday night, February 22. This is a chance to celebrate art and music with good food and friends on the shores of Lake Wailes. A ticket is required to attend this event. You can get tickets online at https://centralfloridatix.com/events/artbque or call 863-676-8426.
After the initial Kickoff, the Festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and runs until 5 p.m. Then on Sunday it takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It all comes together in the serene setting On the Shores of Lake Wailes, 33 North Lake Shore Blvd. in Lake Wales. Admission to the Festival is free, and so is parking. RV parking is available at the Methodist Church, in the grassy area.
As you’re strolling about, enjoying the ambiance of some of Florida’s premiere artists and craftspeople, enjoying the unique exhibits, be sure to catch the live entertainment from 10-5 on Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday (performance schedule to be announced soon).
This Festival will host up to 100 artists competing for more than $22,000 in awards. It is a diverse mix of talents that draws crowds and critical acclaim each year. Thousands of art lovers flock to the Arts Festival to purchase original works of art with price points for every level of collector or eclectic lover of precious and unique collectibles. We’re grateful to announce our Judging Panel will be world-renowned sculptor Peter France from Washington, New Hampshire and from Sarasota former Professor of Art at South Florida State College serving the community with 40-plus years as an art educator, the prestigious Cathy Futral. We’re also proud to announce the Student Art Show judge will be the talented and magical Orlando-based N.E.H.S.
The Citizens Bank & Trust Lake Wales Arts Festival 2019 is guaranteed to be a fun, wholesome activity that the whole family can enjoy. There will be food trucks, fun for the kids, and a student art show. Lake Wales is a lovely town to visit, and this makes a wonderful day trip for anyone living in or visiting the Central Florida area. Only minutes away from Tampa, Orlando, Melbourne, and Vero Beach.
