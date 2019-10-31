By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
Children of all ages attended the Lakeview Memorial Gardens trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26. Superheroes, dinosaurs, ninja turtles and princesses were ready for an afternoon of fun.
Halloween is celebrated annually on Oct. 31. In the original Celtic holiday of Samhain (‘sow-in’), people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off the creepy ghosts.
In Colonial times, Halloween festivities featured the telling of ghost stories and mischief-making. However, celebrating this day was limited because of some of the beliefs in those days.
“Lakeview Memorial Gardens has been serving Highlands County for 50 years, so this is also an anniversary celebration,” said Violet Swart. “We wanted to celebrate by doing something that gives back to our community. Our trunk-or-treat event is safe and gives children something fun to do to celebrate Halloween. This is an exciting event for us.”
Trunk-or-treat is a newer, more popular variation of trick-or-treat (or Halloween tailgating) where children are offered safe treats from the trunks of cars. Each trunk is decorated with a theme with some having games for small prizes.
The first 500 kids at Lakeview Memorial Gardens received Halloween goodie bags. There was plenty of candy, games and pumpkin decorating as well as a selfie station for some awesome holiday photos.
Cars were lined up with their decorated trucks open. There was candy and goodies for everyone.
Joanna, Jose and Joselyn Flores were all dressed up for their family picture, recording a fun memory for all. Kaidyn Aubain and Krislynn Blanco also had their photos taken.
The pumpkin decorating tent was full of kids wanting to make their very own fun or scary pumpkin. Each child could create their own masterpiece with different decorations and cut-outs. Saige Rivera called her personal creation, “Kitty cat.”
Thyme 2 Dine Streatery was on site with some mouth-watering treats for those hungry for snacks.
There were shady areas for parents and grandparents to enjoy watching the festivities as the kids all had a great time celebrating a safe Halloween.
