AVON PARK — In 2008, Jim Lanier put together an original musical titled simply, “Anna.” It was presented at Union Church in Avon Park for one performance and it was received with overwhelming success and was later repeated in 2013 with most of the same cast. Much of its success was due to the fact that it was a simple musical that focused on love, acceptance and forgiveness.
This story revolving around three homeless ladies living on the streets, gave the audience an insight as to why Anna (the leader of the three) ended up there and what would be next in her future.
“Anna” is a story revolving mainly around three homeless ladies who live on a park bench in Philadelphia. Rosa Bean is the sarcastic ‘mother’ figure of the three, along with the sometimes ‘ditzy’ Betty Lynn and Anna Bell Lee, who is the main focus of the group. Eventually, Anna meets up with her brother and the two of them, with the help of an older homeless friend Louise, face Anna’s past of why she is living on the street.
However, thinking that Anna has a certain mission to accomplish with her brother, she soon finds out in a twist of fate, that her mission is more of her brother’s future than facing their past.
Mixed with humor and some memorable songs, “Anna” is one of those productions that will leave you emotionally drained and rooting all the way for each character.
Filled with humor, great music and heart-clenching emotions, this story is now ‘begging’ to be taken out for the community in the fall of 2019. It will also be incorporated alongside with the Hands for Homeless Ministry that is presently helping so many in this community and beyond!
Lanier is looking for an all new cast to perform Nov. 17 at Union Church.
The cast will be made up of:
Anna — Anna Bell Lee is a homeless young lady (in her mid 30’s) who lives on the streets. At first appearance, one would think she was a bit on the crazy side because of the way she dresses. However, she is smarter than you think and with her strong faith, she has a very positive attitude about life and even where she is living. Her ability to eventually face her past will demonstrate her deep emotions and ‘courage’ that the audience will experience and cherish by plays end.
Rosa — Rosa Bean is another homeless lady that stays with Anna. Rosa is a bit older (50-60) and can be very sarcastic! She’s tough and has a good head on her shoulders but definitely has quite an attitude. She’s not bitter, just don’t try to fool her. (She is almost a mother figure to Anna as well as Betty).
Betty — Betty is the third homeless lady (30-40) and not only does she really look a bit off the wall, she actually pretty much is! She’s ditzy but there will be times when her clumsiness and shallow mind actually strikes some great common sense for this trio.
Harry — Harry is the male homeless guy (50-70) who is always giving the ladies a hard time. Some would say he’s pretty disgusting and his humor is at times raunchy and crude.
Mary Beth — Mary Beth is Johnny’s wife (in her 40’s) who is very rich and very snobby. She too will find eventually a soft spot for Anna and that change will be a welcome contrast for the audience.
Johnny — Johnny is Anna’s brother (in his 40’s) whom she has not seen in years and is the main reason for her living the life she lives. He too is one who could care less for the homeless and only cares for his money and business.
Louise — The audience will fall in love with Louise through her humor, compassion and wisdom. She is an older angel that comes to intervene in this story and finds it hard even for herself to not shed a tear by story’s end.
And 10-12 vocalists will be needed for a choral scene.
Auditions will be held at Union Church in the main sanctuary, 106 N. Butler Ave. All interested should attend auditions at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 or 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Auditioners should come with a prepared song (a cappella) and be ready to do selected script readings. Call backs of auditions by invitation only will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 to learn a part of the “Anna” song and perform more script readings. Call backs only will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, again to learn part of the “Anna” song and perform more script readings.
