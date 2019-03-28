LAKE PLACID — It’s not often that six Highlands County Sheriff Deputies and their chief show up for a play performed by seven elderly actresses to an audience of over 100 senior citizens. That happened last Saturday at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge. There was only one arrest and that was part of the performance.
The Ladies of the Elks entertained with a hilarious rendition of “Last Chance Church,” a tongue-in-cheek murder mystery. The play, produced by Peg Murray and directed by Carol Spears, centered around a meeting at the “Church of Moral Guidance and The Ladies Temperance Society.” It ended with the society being renamed the Sanctimonious Chapter of Righteous Elder Women Enduring Damnation, as the play revealed the ladies not to be as holy as they appeared.
The audience paid $15 to attend and a 50/50 raffle added to the revenue, with the proceeds donated to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Canine Unit. After the second act of the three-act play the audience was treated by a visit from deputies and their dogs. The deputies, Cody Pearlman, Jose Molina, John Garrison and Jeff Turner delighted the audience by introducing their dogs.
Deputy John Garrison had his dog Gentry perform an obedience drill. Deputy Jose Molina had his dog, Lady, do a drug search. A group of women came forward with the deputies “planting” a bag of drugs on one of the women. Sure enough, Lady was quick to sniff out the drugs.
Sergeant Scott Williams, supervisor of the K-9 Unit told the guests that each “green dog” (not yet trained) cost $9,500. The animals spend 480 hours in basic training, 200 hours in narcotic searching and 300 hours in tracking. Each week they spend seven-and-a-half hours in further training. Each K-9 must pass a grueling certification. Williams said, “The dogs are trained not to be afraid to go into all various environments.”
“Do the dogs bite when they are chasing a crook?” was the question of one of the guests. Williams added, “Biting is the last alternative. When the person we are chasing sees the dog they are quick to give up.” Since last December the unit with three bloodhounds, four multi-purpose dogs and one narcotic sniffer have apprehended 11 felons.
Besides treating the audience to the surprise visit of the K-9 Division they thoroughly enjoyed the play filled with laughable quips. The cast included Pat Flocke as the Temperance Society Chairwoman and the Reverend’s wife, Peg Vachon as the Rev’s Secretary. Marti Capodiferro played the ladies dense but interesting member, Marge Rowe, funny, but straight laced, Peggy Flemming, serious member, Diane Sprague, a bit quiet lady and Norma Denhart, the Chief of Police.
The funniest, but a bit racey, lines of the play took place during the group’s “monthly report.”
Peg Vachon who played the role of Sister Agnes reported that the Sunday morning sermon was entitled, “Jesus walks on water.” The Sunday evening homily was entitled, “Searching for Jesus.” The first song during the service: “Put me in my little bed, followed by the Reverend.”
The quips continued. Sister Agnes announced the congregation’s new tithing motto as “I upped my pledge. Up yours!” When it was announced that the woman discovered that a case of gonorrhea was found in the church, dense member Sister Bambi, was overjoyed saying, “Oh good. I am so sick of Chardonnay.” When she was accused of saying that the Reverend was a member of the KKK, she exclaimed, “No, I just said he is a wizard under the sheets.”
The play centered around the announcement that the Reverend had been murdered. The “police chief” then entered the meeting to inquire as to the alibis of each lady, only to find out that each of them had a “secret” clandestine relationship with the Reverend and could have been the murderer.
One admitted she met him in a motel each week. Another said he offered her “hands on” therapy. Yet another said he made her tingle, while another said he introduced her to a unique type of poker. And Sister Mercy shocked the Reverend’s wife by saying, “He asked me to buy a red teddy.”
In the third act the audience learned that the perpetrator and murderer of the Reverend was actually the police chief herself. She was jealous as she deduced she was not the only one enraptured by the Rev. To the surprise and delight of the audience, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman came on stage and “arrested” the play’s Chief of Police played by Norma Denhart.
The afternoon was a win for all. The audience enjoyed the humorous play, were treated to a lunch and dessert break between acts, and were happy to learn of how the Sheriff’s K-9 Division is keeping our citizens safe. The K-9 deputies left with over $2,500 from ticket profits and an added gift as the two winners of the 50/50 raffle donated their winnings back to support the officers and their dogs as well.
The Lake Placid Elks Lodge provided their hall and the office of Tomoka Heights Realty produced the tickets, posters and playbills.
