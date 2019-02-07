Have you ever worked for a law enforcement agency? Were you the chief’s secretary, a records clerk or a civilian in the jail? Maybe you were, or still are, a road deputy, or city police officer, or a corrections officer in a prison or detention deputy in the county jail. Did you work for a state or federal law enforcement agency or a 5-man department?
Well, if you can answer yes to any of the above, there’s only one more question. Do you enjoy having lunch out once a month? If so, there’s a group of fellow retired law enforcement (or active) personnel that would love to have you join them for what’s become known as ‘LAW Lunch Brunch.’
Here’s the good part — no meetings, no officers, no dues, no agenda, no volunteering and no commitment. Just show up at the chosen restaurant a little before 11:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning and introduce yourself. Then, have lunch with people who have had similar life experiences as you. And, of course, your spouse is welcome too.
For the past nine years, about 30 people take part in this ritual every month. Sometimes, it’s the same people; sometimes, it’s not; sometimes, you can make it; and sometimes, you can’t. It started out as two ladies, Patricia Mann and Joan Quigley, keeping up on things over lunch after they retired. Mann had been the sheriff’s executive assistant, while Quigley was a bookkeeper at the Highland’s County Sheriff’s Department. Each time they met, more people joined them.
Anyhow, you probably get the picture. If you fit into these wide criteria, you’re invited to the next ‘LAW Lunch Brunch’. This month, it will be at the Broken-Egg Diner, at 950 Square Plaza, in Sebring, on Saturday, Feb.y 16 at 11:30 a.m. For more info, email Patricia Mann at mannpa@live.com.
