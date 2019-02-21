LAKE PLACID — Great food, great music and great people made for a really great Valentine’s Dance at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 on Saturday night, Feb. 16. The crowd of more than 150 were wearing predominately red outfits to go along with the theme.
After enjoying a chicken cordon bleu dinner prepared by Darrell Kramer and his Darrell’s Cafe staff, it was time to move over to the dance hall. In a more subdued, romantic atmosphere, entertainers Jay and Patty Boree played and sang one hit after another. Those in attendance filled the dance floor and enjoyed showing they still had the rhythm.
Mark and Betty Kinch say they go out dancing four nights a week. Betty loves to do the polka. Oh, by the way, Betty admits her 90th birthday is coming up soon. They’re snowbirds from Hamilton, Ohio and have been wintering in their Sebring home for 12 years now.
Another couple, Bill and Joyce Heaver, also go dancing two or three times a week. They’re in their 80’s and live at Vantage Point in Sebring. They actually met at a dance. This year is their 10th anniversary, so they celebrated by going on a seven-day cruise. Bill had been in the painting business back in Illinois, while Joyce is a retired RN from Pennsylvania.
To add to the Valentine’s feeling, David Measday of Lake Placid had the privilege of presenting each of the ladies in the room with a carnation. He’s been a member of the American Legion for more than 25 years.
One of the recipients of a flower was Marie Claire Zions, a snowbird from Canada, near Toronto. She spends the winters at Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid. Zions is proud of the fact that her father was in the Canadian military for five years and fought in World War II.
Robert Moore is the commander of the American Legion post in Lake Placid and was responsible for putting the Valentine’s Dance together. He said they try to hold one every year, depending on when Valentine’s Day falls during the week.
Their next big event will be a golf outing to be held at Golf Hammock on March 2. It is open to the public. For more information, call Moore at 863-465-0975.
While the American Legion Post 25 is mostly about veterans, Darrell’s Cafe is open to the public too. Many local groups and clubs have their lunches and meetings there as well.
The public is also invited to drop off tattered American flags in the drop box outside the Post.
