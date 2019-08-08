The Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) has awarded its gold medal for Historical Fiction to Mark Barie of Sebring.
Barie’s first novel, “War Calls, Love Cries,” is a Civil War love story published by Barringer Publishing of Naples. Earlier this year, the book was also designated as a finalist in the prestigious Eric Hoffer Awards, an international book competition.
Barie is a native of upstate New York but has lived year-round in Sebring since 2015.
Since writing “War Calls, Love Cries,” Barie has assembled a presentation titled “Seven Facts About the Civil War That Will Shock You.”
He is available, on a pro-bono basis, to speak at schools, libraries, service clubs, and historical societies.
“War Calls, Love Cries” is available at Amazon.com or by contacting the author at markbarie.com .
