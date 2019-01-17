SEBRING — The South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) hosted a dinner/social at the Watering Hole Restaurant on Jan. 8 with a very special guest. The guest speaker for the evening was former U.S. Ambassador Hugo Llorens.
Ambassador Llorens was a career Foreign Service Officer and served in posts such as Deputy Chief of Mission in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Madrid, Spain. He served on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration, and was ambassador to Honduras before later being posted to Afghanistan during the latter part of the Obama administration and for the first year of the Trump administration in 2017. In 2017, he served as the Special Chargé d’Affaires, as there was no appointed ambassador.
Ambassador Llorens offered his assessment and views on the situation in Afghanistan, the challenges of dealing with the transition of the administrations, and his perspectives on the current situation in South and Central Asia. He firmly believes that we abandon Afghanistan at our peril, and hopes that our policy will result in a continued presence to ensure the success and stability of the region. Ambassador Llorens also discussed his pleasure to have worked with the U.S. military, that he views as highly professional and the best in the world.
Following his remarks, there was a good exchange of questions, answers, and comments. Ambassador Llorens concluded by noting that there are no easy answers in Afghanistan and South Asia. It is a complex region requiring complex solutions. He underscored that America must lead, and that our friends and allies are looking to us for that leadership.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers, including the National Guard and Reserve, with some 355,000 members worldwide.
“It operates exclusively to the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors. It is the nation’s largest veterans group of military officers and their families,” the group said.
There are some 420 chapters at the local level, representing the seven uniformed services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, the Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the seven uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members qualify for auxiliary membership.
For information on the South Central Florida chapter, call chapter President, COL Mike Borders, U.S. Army, retired, at 863-402-8292.
