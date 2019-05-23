Highlands County celebrated International Museum Day in a big way, last Saturday May 18. Seven local museums participated in the celebrations with open house events and special programs.
The seven local Museums included the Heartland Cultural Alliance — Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center (Avon Park), Highlands Museum of the Arts — MoTA (Sebring), Military Sea Services Museum (Sebring), Civilian Conservation Corp Museum — CCC (Sebring), Children’s Museum of the Highlands (Sebring), Avon Park Depot Museum (Avon Park) and Archbold Biological Station (Venus).
The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, located at 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park, offered free admission along with video and curator tours. All purchases in the museum store, including wood sculptures and furniture, received a 10% discount on purchases during the celebration.
Rosemarie Strickland was browsing the Larry Levy exhibit, looking at a variety of books from locally published authors. There are a wide variety of genres available to choose from.
Peter Keller and Joan Lester were looking over the Peter Powell Roberts prints. These are prints of the lovely paintings that grace the walls of the Gallery.
“The purpose of International Museum Day on May 18th is to raise awareness that museums are important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples,” said Gaylin Thomas, HCA President.
Besides the stunning exhibit of the works of Peter Powell Roberts, there are always ongoing exhibits. HCA serves artists in all of Highlands County. It provides opportunities for artists of all types to showcase and sell their work. There is also a gift shop featuring jewelry, sculptures and wooden creations.
Two other ongoing exhibits include the Waterwood furniture exhibit and the Larry Levy book exhibit. Beautiful wood sculptures by Bill Snyder and mixed media works by James Ward were on display in the lobby area. Photography works by Cindy Rose were also part of the exhibits.
The Waterwood (aka Deadhead Lumber) exhibit is an intriguing collection of wood that has been submerged for centuries fashioned into furniture and art forms. The logs were floated downriver and shipped to Europe. Some broke free and sand into the dark Florida rivers. The tannic and brackish water actually preserved the wood.
“Museum Day also brings attention to the display wall portion of our capital campaign. When donations reach our goal, we will be able to add moveable walls for vertical display space. The museum also provides a lovely venue for small social gatherings. This backdrop of beauty creates the perfect ambiance,” said Thomas.
For more information on the museum and their monthly artist exhibit open house events, please see their website at http://www.heartlandculturalalliance.org/.
