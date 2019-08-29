LAKE PLACID — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Angelina V. Rose from Sebring, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Angelina has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “Angelina is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Angelina build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
Angelina V. Rose was born in Lebanon, Missouri. She attends and plans to graduate from Lake Placid High in 2020. She enjoys playing her viola with the high school orchestra and swims on the high school swim team. Rose will attend the college of her choice to pursue higher education.
