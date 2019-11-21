The holidays are always exciting times. Days and nights are filled with parties to attend, dinners with family, and excitement in the atmosphere.
The holidays are always my favorite part of the year. I love watching the sappy commercials of family gathered around the table, twinkling lights on every corner, and festive music playing. There really isn’t much I don’t enjoy about the holidays; even the long lines remind me of fun times I had while working in retail.
Holidays are such a fun time in the libraries, as well. We have decorations to hang and events to plan, and we have some fun activities already in the works.
At the Avon Park Public Library, we are so excited about the activities we have coming soon. It all started Wednesday when we had a special Thanksgiving themed story time and craft to put us in the holiday spirit.
December brings tons of new and exciting programs. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, we will be starting a new, monthly program. Ms. Megan will be leading us in S.T.E.A.M., with December’s date centered on magnets.
In addition to our regular, biweekly coloring and coffee meeting, we will now have a biweekly crafts and cookies for adults. December’s dates for crafts and cookies will be Thursday, Dec. 5 and 19, from 2-4 p.m. Craft ideas, cookies, and supplies will be provided, and the theme for December is holiday cards.
The fun definitely does not stop there. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, join us for the Annual Holiday Party and Open House brought every year by our amazing Avon Park Friends of the Library. Food, beverage, and entertainment will be provided at no cost to attendees. For the second year in a row, the band Lotela Gold has agreed to play for us.
Last, but not least, children of all ages can enjoy breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Breakfast will be served promptly at 10 a.m. and breakfast attendees will receive tickets to be the first to visit with Santa. At 10:30 a.m., the tickets to be first in line will end, so be sure to attend the breakfast.
Santa will ensure each child gets time to chat with him and for photo opportunities. Santa leaves when the line of children dissipates, so be sure to get here early.
Stay for a holiday movie with popcorn and juice served. The movie will start at 11:30 a.m.; for movie title, call 863-452-3803.
Lake Placid Memorial Library has its share of fun events. From 2:15-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Santa will be visiting and handing out gifts. On Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., story time children will be making a Christmas crafts and playing games. On Thursday, Dec. 19 from 2-4 p.m., children will be making another Christmas craft to share with family. On Friday, Dec. 20 at 2:15 p.m., holiday movie will be shown in addition to the Saturday movies being shown at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 28.
Sebring Public Library has tons to offer, also. On Wednesdays, visit the library for storytimes. Call 863-402-6716 for details. Select Saturdays, the library shows family movies, and to inquire about days, times, and movie titles call that same number. Join staff on Friday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. to meet with Santa.
We are so excited for the holidays at the Highlands County libraries, and we can’t wait to see you at all of these events. Don’t forget about our regularly scheduled programs. For more information on any of these special events, or even our regular events, be sure to call your local library. See you soon!
