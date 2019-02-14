LAKE PLACID — Over 50 pieces from water color ocean scenes, oil paintings of cute animals, relief carvings and China painted plates filled the walls of the Lake Placid Art League last Sunday at Dal Hall Blvd in Lake Placid. It was a ‘Member Only’ show meaning that only member’s works were on display. But the public was invited to view a whole array of simply gorgeous creations.
Crowds showed up early to enjoy an afternoon of admiring the member’s beautiful pieces, and relished snacks that were as creative as the art. This was one of four exhibits held each season.
In March, the League will feature Woodcarvers, and in April those who have taken classes in collage, watercolor, woodcarving, Pergamano will have the opportunity to display their newly created masterpieces. Who knows, a modern day De Vinci or Monet may be discovered right here in Highlands County.
Classes take place every week and are led by artists eager to share their knowledge of various modalities. The League meets the third Wednesday of every month alternating noon luncheons and 5 p.m dinners. Guest speakers, art programs and demonstrations that appeal to a wide variety of artistic and cultural interests are presented.
Dreana Compton displayed her oil paining of a squirrel last Sunday. To view it you’d swear the little guy was about to jump right off the painting. She was a flight attendant for 32 years for TWA. “I remember the old days when we had to wear a pill box hat and white gloves. Then we moved to hot pants. It was a different time,” she said. She met her husband Bill, a TWA pilot, who later became president of the airline when she was a flight attendant. They are retired in Lake Placid.
Compton did cross stitching since she was a little girl, but when she retired wanted to see if she could learn to paint. Indeed she did. Since her first class in 2002 she not only became proficient at oil painting, but became a talented China painter, continues winning awards for her cross stitching and even delves into art of using used glass to create unique art. When not painting you will see her on the area tennis courts. She is a talented tennis player as well.
Ninety-one-year-old Mary Behler mastered an art called Pergamano. It is a parchment craft using embossing, cutting and coloring in ornate designs. She displayed two of her pieces and answered questions all afternoon by quizzical guests. The works use a mix of feathers, jewelry, gemstones and other objects to embellish her creations. “”It’s fun to do,” she said with a smile.
Joan Pizzi who was trained in art at the American Art School and Art Students League in Manhattan where she was born. She has over 60 of her pieces at her home and for sale at the Caladium Co-op on Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Selling her pieces often makes it hard to say goodbye to some of her favorites.
Gloria Town from Spring Lake spent over 10 hours creating a cat’s head made with Polymer Clay. It is an intricate process where she starts by forming her piece with paper-mache, dries it then goes over the form with the polymer clay which is rolled into canes and applied by slicing.
Woodcarvers Paul Dolan, Darlene DeBruhl and John Nichols talked to the visitors about their relief woodcarvings. Nichols, tongue in cheek, said, “I just cut away using a solid piece of basswood and dig out the wood for six months until an eagle or ship appears.”
Raffle tickets were sold during the show and are still for sale to win a $2,000 wood carved owl made by Jim “Doc” Loftus. “Doc” has passed away, but owner of the piece, Jon Andersen, donated it for the raffle to support the arts. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the Art League. The large owl is on display there too. The winning ticket will be drawn March 10 at 4 p.m. during the woodcarving show at the League. You need not be present to win.
The Lake Placid Art league is dedicated to the appreciation of the arts and to education in the arts for the children and community of Lake Placid, Florida. They live their mission so well. Membership is open at all times and you can reach them at 863-465-0611 or email at info@lakeplacidartleague.org. Their web site is lakeplacidartleague.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.