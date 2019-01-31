Marlene and Bill Snyder have hosted the Lake Placid Art League Fine Arts and Craft Show and Sale for the past 16 years. Due to recent family illness they turned the reigns over to Eileen Tietz. “I am the fill in for the Snyders this year,” she said. She directed the work of 40 volunteers who made the day a success for those displaying and the guests.
“The members of the art league, having heard of Bill Snyder’s illness, really stepped up to support the 2019 Arts and Craft Show,” Tietz said. “I am really grateful to all the members for their time and efforts.”
Vendors at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring appreciated the number of sales their art work and crafts generated. Artists, photographers, weavers, quilters and delicious dip and herb creators offered something for everyone.
Jerry Matthews and his crew from the Lake Placid Wood Carvers served the biggest most scrumptious hot dogs ever. Guests visited the booths and then enjoyed the dogs and a whole array of lunchtime snacks.
Cat Harshbarger joined other booth vendors filling the auditorium and the parking lot. Her unique guitar, piano art and other items were all made of wine corks. She was selling her cork piano for $999. She buys her corks on-line and then uses them to create unique art pieces.
Lynn Upson comes every year to sell her unique herbs. She gave each customer a copy of her organic cookbook. Upson has enjoyed selling herbs for over thirty years.
Marge Carney of Sebring has been painting with oil since the bug got her 20 years ago. She not only sells her paintings to individuals but to corporations. She does a number of commissioned works each year too.
You can catch former Judge Harry Canfield at every show displaying his wildlife and landscape photography. One of his photos where he captured a man fly fishing in North Carolina is his biggest seller. “I’ve sold over 150 copies so far.” That is his all time favorite. However a photo taken as the sun set over Lake Jackson is taking over in sales. “My grand daughter learned to swim in Lake Jackson and I captured the golden sunset there one day. I gave her that photo for her wedding gift.”
Canfield’s booth also carries a photo of him with Elvis Presley. Canfield served as Presley’s bodyguard when the two were in the service in 1960.
Jean Lange from Wisconsin stopped at the Emmy & J Gourmet Dip booth to sample some of Emmy’s hot dips. There were milder one’s too for the less adventuresome. Emmy came from Lithia, Florida to sell her whole line of tasty dips.
Brad “Sketch” Grinis drew guests amazed as they watched him do his sketches. This was his first year at the fair. “I draw everyday,” he said. His wife added, “He has created over 10,000 pieces.” He has sold them from $50 to $10,000. When he lived in California he sold one to actor Scott Winters. Winters is the brother of the actor famous for the Mayhem commercials on TV.
Photos embossed into aluminum as well as photos on canvas and embedded into purses is the specialty of Cindy Rose Eaton of Cindy Rose Photography. She drew admiring attendees all day.
Guests attended the show free of charge but had a chance to purchase tickets for a Chinese auction. Spectacular art pieces donated by members of the Art and Cultural Center were the prizes. Every guest was also given a free raffle ticket to win an art piece awarded every thirty minutes.
If you missed the event you can come to DeVane Park on the circle in Lake Placid this weekend for the 53rd Lake Placid Art and Crafts Country Fair where many of the vendors will set up shop again. There you will find hundreds of booths, great food and the famous Noon Rotary Club funnel cake. A shuttle will take guests to the Lake Placid Middle School to view prize winning adult and youth art and poetry creations. The festivities begin at 9 a.m.
Winners from the Lake Placid Art League Fine Arts and Craft Show and Sale:
Best of Show
Llewellyn Rinald
First Place
Bonnie MacDonald
Dottie Bade
Fawn McNeil-Barr
Brad Grinis
Timothy Hall
Mike Nelson
Robert Fragale
Elzbieta Weron
Second Place
Marg Carney
Jenni Novak
Pam Luckey
Wayne Huff
Thomas Petro
Dan Burly
Bruce Trewyn
Patricia Cespedes
Third Place
John Henry
Rose Besch
Satyabhama Narra
Lynn Scarborough
Tony Tapia
Robert Broughton
Mary Siefried
Cindy Rose Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.