LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Arts and Crafts Country Fair is set for opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at DeVane Park. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the fair, making it the longest running annual event in town.
Lake Placid High School graduate Jacky Fernandez will be singing the national anthem. Also from the high school will be the JROTC presenting the colors, officially opening the fair.
Generations have enjoyed the long standing tradition of the fair. There is no entrance fee and the fair is family-friendly. This year brings a new change. The children’s and adult’s artwork will be housed at Lake Placid Middle School instead of Lake Placid Elementary School. There will still be free shuttles taking fair-goers to and from the school.
The artwork is judged in several different categories. The adult awards will be given out at 2 p.m. on Saturday at DeVane Park’s gazebo. The children’s division artists will receive their awards at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the gazebo.
While it is unclear of the exact year LPE started exhibiting the art work, it has been at least 30 years ago, according to fair official Vann Peeples.
Peeples said LPE was not available, so the switch was made to the middle school.
Highlands County School Board member Bill Brantley said the elementary school was too small to host the artwork, calling the media center “tiny.” Historically, the children’s work was in the media center and the adult pieces were housed in the cafeteria. Brantley said the middle school will be more suitable because of its size.
Dozens of volunteers work for months to put the fair on and ensure its prosperity.
“It’s success is due to a dedicated group of volunteer board members that continue to remember our roots,” Peeples said.
No matter where the artwork is placed, the fair promises to be fun. Artwork, poetry and the yummy baking contests are sure to be crowd pleasers. Oil paints, water color, photography, hand sewn and hand crafted items will be available at vendor booths around the gazebo in DeVane Park. Jewelry, yard art, jams, fudge, wines and dips are some of the other fun finds traditionally seen at the fair.
“The Lake Placid Arts and Crafts Country Fair has something for people of all ages. There’s something for each and every age group,” Peeples said.
There are nearly a dozen food vendors with all types of food from barbecue to ice cream. Fair officials decided long ago that only non-profit civic groups and churches would be able to sell food at the event.
Toby’s Clowns will be out and about spreading smiles and making balloon animals. Several bands and dance troupes are scheduled to entertain the crowds.
The Country Fair has an office in the back of the Caladium Arts and Craft’s store at 321 E. Interlake Blvd. Call 863-465-3963 for more information.
