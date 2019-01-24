The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Operative held their 10th annual Tea and Fashion Show on Sunday, Jan. 20. Over 100 ladies attended, dressed up for the Hat and Costume contests, ready to enjoy the festivities and decadent treats.
“This is our 10th year,” said Dotti Bade, event coordinator and one of the contributing artists. “Every year we try to improve and come up with a theme for the event. This year it was the 1950s. This is a big fundraiser for the Co-Op as we need money to keep our doors open to the community.”
The Caladium Co-Op is located at 132 East Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. It is a beautiful and interesting shop with all locally made items. Everything from art work to quilts to jewelry and other decorative items are available for sale.
“We have a Hat and a Costume contest as well as a Fashion Show by Chic Chick Boutique. Lots of local merchants donated gifts for our ‘crazy auction.’ We have over 40 gifts plus other raffle prizes.”
Kathy Bitterman (Englewood), Cheryl Banks (Gainesville, Georgia) and Judy Klein (Weston) are three sisters who traveled quite far to attend the event.
“Our parents lived here. When our mom was alive, we always brought her to the tea,” said Bitterman. “It became a tradition with us. Now we still go to the tea and take care of dad while we’re here visiting.”
One table had four generations of family, dressed in their 1950s ‘Pink Ladies’ jackets. Rhea Taie-Tehrani attended with Akane Taie-Tehrani (her daughter-in-law), Layla Taie-Tehrani (her granddaughter) and Dolores Evans (her mother).
“Dolores lives here. We have a weekend home here and come often to visit. We love the area. My daughter lives in Tampa, so it keeps us all pretty close,” said Rhea.
Bade was also the cook and explained the menu. “We have some sweet breads to start (lemon, pumpkin, fruit), tea sandwiches (vegan roasted pepper, lemon-dill shrimp salad, roasted turkey with orange glaze) and decadent desserts (fruit topped cheese cake, cream puffs, chocolate mousse).”
Guests could choose from a table of gourmet teas which included varieties such as spice dragon red tea, jasmine green tea, strawberry sensation and lemon lime twist.
Miss Jerri and Miss Jackie modeled some fashions from Chic Chick Boutique, located in Lake Placid. Their outfits were complete with purses and jewelry.
A group of ladies sporting a variety of hats, some with sequins, beads and feathers, lined up for the Hat contest. The winner was Mitzi Eggleson who received a nice gift.
Another group, dressed in the theme of the event, the 1950’s, lined up for the Costume contest. Ruth Bergman was declared the winner and also received a gift.
The venue was decorated with big flowers on the tables and the walls. They used on 45 records for candy dishes and wall decorations after heating them up and molding them in various shapes.
For more information on the Caladium Co-Operative, please visit their website at www.caladiumarts.org.
Log In
