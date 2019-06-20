Outside the Lake Placid Elk Lodge, a giant Elk stands majestically on the hill. The Elk is said to represent the attributes of its members; truly American, cohesive in groups, keen of perception, gentle, but strong and valiant.
On Sunday June 16th, the Elks held their annual Flag Day Ceremony. Since Father’s Day was also on the 16th this year, they added a celebration of father’s to the event.
“Welcome to our annual Flag Day Ceremony and to honor Father’s Day. We need to recognize a father’s love for his children, being a continuing inspiration and guiding presence, showing strength and conviction, benevolence and guidance.
“Fathers are the heroes of life that help to mold and guide, through passion and hard work, a commitment to God, family and friends. A father is the best friend you’ll ever have.”
The BPOE (Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks) is a very patriotic organization. Every Elks lodge is required to hold an annual Flag Day ceremony. They are a totally American group with no foreign ties.
Eight ladies, dressed in red, white and blue, carried eight special flags to the center of the room. Each flag told a story in our history of American.
The ‘Pine Cone’ Flag has a white background with a green pine tree in its center. The American ships in the Northeast waters flew this flag back in 1775.
‘Don’t Tread on Me’ was boldly printed on a bright yellow background with a snake getting ready to strike, in its center. The Continental Navy flew this ‘warning’ flag during 1775.
The ‘Grand Union’ Flag has 13 alternating red and white stripes with the British Union Jack in the upper left (called the canton) in 1776.
There are variations with the flag depicting our freedom and the birth of our nation. The original star design was 6-sided. Betsy Ross suggested changing the stars to 5-sided. Some of the original flags were made from ladies silk ball gowns.
In 1795, the flag added two more stars for Vermont and Kentucky. By 1818 there were 20 states. Each time a new state was added, the flag was recreated.
In 1912 President Taft signed an Executive Order establishing the proportions of the flag and orientation of the stars. The flag created that year had 48 stars and stood for 47 years.
In 1959 our last two states, Alaska and Hawaii, were added.
The flag representing our nation has 13 equal horizontal stripes of red and white with a blue canton bearing 50 small white 5-sided stars, one for each state, arranged in an offset horizontal row pattern. The 13 stripes represent the British colonies that declared independence from Great Britain, becoming the United States of America.
The ceremony ended with everyone singing ‘God Bless America’ and the National Anthem, accompanied by lodge organist Gail Sanssouci.
“The song of our country was written in blood, sweat and tears. No other symbol carries the message of comfort and hope of the future than our American flag.”
