LP Garden Club awards scholarship 2019

Malak Haifa, the recipient of the Lake Placid Garden Club scholarship in the amount of $1,500 for the upcoming academic year. From left: Sandy Otway, Sherry Bowie, recipient Malak Haifa and Paula Fabik.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club thanks Lake Placid High School for inviting co-presidents, Paula Fabik and Sherry Bowie, along with Sandy Otway, scholarship chairman, to their Awards Night on Tuesday, April 30. The Lake Placid Garden Club had one fundraiser this year which allowed the club to award one high school scholarship, one continuing education scholarship, one Wekiva campership and two Archbold sponsorships. “

We have awarded $3,000 in scholarships, camperships and sponsorships this academic year,” said the Club.

At this time the Club awarded Malak Haifa, the recipient of the Lake Placid Garden Club scholarship in the amount of $1,500 for the upcoming academic year. The club wishes Malak continued success with her educational endeavors and she will be receiving an application for the continuing education scholarship for next year.

