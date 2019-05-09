LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club had a very successful year and are pleased to be able to support their Highlands County youth. The Club held their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour in December, which is their only fundraiser.
The Club awarded their Lake Placid High School scholarship to Malak Haifa for $1,500; continuing scholarship went to Bethany McLean for $1,000; the Wekiva Campership went to Cordelia Bemis for $200; and the Archbold Sponsorships went to two Lake Placid Elementary students for $300 each. Overall, the Club handed out scholarships totaling $3,000.
“We want to thank all of our hardworking members, our generous donors and all those who have continued to support the youth of Highlands County and the Lake Placid Garden Club,” said the Club. “Come join us for fun and fauna.”
The Lake Placid Garden Club holds meetings the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. For information, please call Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.