LAKE PLACID: Although the Lake Placid Garden Club had already planned to create a memorial garden at the American Legion Post 25, the recent, sudden death of Post Commander, Robert Moore, added a sense of urgency to completing the project. So, on March 29, a group of Garden Club members created an eye pleasing landscaping display under the Post sign, just north of Lake Placid, on Highway 27.
Old foliage was removed and the ground was prepared with fresh top soil. Native and some not-so-native plants were chosen for the project.
The idea was to create an impressive and patriotic ‘red, white and blue’ theme for visitors to the American Legion Hall to admire. Since the garden is to remember the dedication and sacrifice of service members and veterans, it was important that the design accomplish that goal.
Once the new plants were in place, mulch was added to keep the plants and soil moist. After the gardeners finished the project, they took time to pose for pictures around their masterpiece.
The LPHS Garden Club is appreciative to the Sebring Lowe’s store for donating the top soil, plants, and mulch for the Memorial Garden. Stop by the Post for lunch, which is open to the public. You too can remember the military veterans of our country at the same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.