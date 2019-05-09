LAKE PLACID — The Leisure Lakes Home Owners Civic Association (LLHOCA), represented by Bill Miller and Addie Lathrop, had the privilege of presenting the second annual LLHOCA Scholarship Award of $1,000 to a graduating senior living in Leisure Lakes.
This year’s winner is Clayton Vance and he plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University as he journeys toward a degree in environmental engineering. His goal is to work in the field of wetlands delineations, protected species relocations and management plans and native habitat and fisheries restoration. Clayton’s father works for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. “So I think I know where he got his motivation to pursue this field,” said Miller.
“Choosing Clayton as our winner turned out to be an easy task,” said the LLHOCA. “As he stood out from the other applicants in many ways. His academic achievements are notable – he has a grade point average of 3.8 and scored 1090 on his SAT. Also of note is his resume of activities aimed at protecting and helping to restore our environment.”
“I know you all will join me in congratulating Clayton and wishing him success as he enters the next phase of his life,” said the group.
