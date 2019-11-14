LAKE PLACID — Nov. 11, 1918 marked the end of World War I, the most destructive and far-reaching war in human annals. Eight years later on June 4, 1926 the United States Congress adopted a resolution requesting President Calvin Coolidge to issue an annual proclamation calling for the observance to honor the veterans of World War I. On May 13, 1938 — through a Congressional Act — Nov. 11 became a legal holiday.
Every year since, the USA has honored veterans of all wars for their service, their dedication and their sacrifice to keep America free and the land of the brave.
Monday, celebrations took place from New York to Hawaii. President Trump visited New York and spoke of the heroism of the American soldier. Vice President Pence laid a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. And in DeVane Park in Lake Placid, veteran servicemen from all the branches of the military gathered and were honored by the town residents.
Folks gathered to hear patriotic music played by the Heartland Pops under the direction of Anthony Jones, director of bands for Avon Park High School. The band played the theme song of each service branch — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard as each veteran from their respective service branch stood to be recognized. Each were given a small token gift in appreciation of their service.
Accomplished soloist Emily Finke led the gathering in singing the “Star Spangled Banner.” She then beautifully expressed praise for the veterans singing “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” written by William Whiting and Ronald Nelson Spencer. The last stanza of the song said it all: “Protect them wheresoe’er they go; Thus evermore shall rise to Thee. Glad praise from air and land and sea.”
Event organizer Josh Klatt led the visitors in prayer and then U. S. Air Force retiree David Waite was introduced as the guest speaker. Waite is a retired pastor and was a North Vietnamese linguist from 1970-1974. He asked each veteran to stand and be honored.
Waite’s message was simple: “The secret of our success is through faith. It is not a mistake that that our coins read, ‘In God We Trust.’” He thanked Sheriff Paul Blackman for having all the county squad cars carry that message.
Retired Navy Master Chief Ron Vebbing recalled his 78 days underwater in a submarine. “We never took in fresh air those 78 days.” He also commented about his wife Helen and other military spouses, “They kept the home fires burning.”
Bernadette Wyckoff and Geoffrey Kendrick brought 87-year-old retired Navy Seaman Sexton Kendrick to be honored for his service in Korea. Patty Ladd came from Sebring because she read about the event in the Highlands News-Sun and wanted to hear Waite’s message and honor the vets.
The only veteran from World War II in attendance did not want to be named, but he talked about how President Truman had a soul-searching time deciding to drop the bomb on Japan to end the war. It was a difficult decision but saved hundreds of thousands more lives. He commented that “I was the first enlisted man from Lake Placid to board the train at our depot and head to war. If that bomb had not been dropped, I would probably not be here today.”
The Pops band ended the festivities playing “Over There” by George M. Cohan.
The program passed to the guests ended with these words, “Honor to whom is due — Never Forget.”
