LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is proud to recognize Paisley Karlson, 7th grade student at Lakeview Christian School, for placing first in her division in the Elks Grand Lodge Americanism State Essay Contest. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks selected the theme “What Makes You Proud of America?,” for their 2018-2019 Americanism Essay Contest.
This contest gives school children in grades 5-8 the opportunity to express views on their pride in America. The essays, no more than 300 words in length, are judged based on originality, development of theme, mechanics and neatness.
In Division 1 (grades five and six) the local lodge selected the following winners: First, Olivia Florio; second, Ellie Smoak; and third, Weston Hartt.
In Division 2 (grades seven and eight) the local lodge selected the following winners: First, Brady Boak; second, Karlson; and third, Joshua Schumacher.
These essays were all sent unranked to the District for a second level of evaluation. Following District Judging, the District level winning essays are sent to the state level for additional judging. Finally, each state will send their top essays to Nationals for selection of the national winner at the Grand Lodge Session in St. Louis, Missouri in July.
Karlson, one of the Division 2 finalists, was selected at the District competition to advance to state and recently won first place in this year’s state competition. Her essay will represent Florida in the National Contest.
Karlson will be reading her essay at the Florida State Elks Association Convention on May 25 in Orlando. She received a $50 check from the Lake Placid Elks and may be eligible for an additional state award; last year the State winner received $1,500.
Karlson, in a nod toward her essay content, stated “it is truly the spirit of the American people that makes me proud of America.”
Oscar Wagner, the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 2661 said, “It is an honor to have the state winner submitted by this lodge!”
Dorothy Costilow, Karlson’s language arts teacher, said, “I am very proud of Paisley and would expect nothing less from a self-motivated and dependable student.”
