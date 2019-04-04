The Lake Placid Athletic Association’s Annual Golf Tournament is Saturday, April 13, at the Placid Lakes Country Club. The event is a four-person scramble with cash prizes.
Golfers tee off at 8 a.m. and the cost is $100 per person or $400 for a team. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart, complementary beer and beverages and lunch that includes appetizers of shrimp and crab clusters with pulled pork, chicken, side dishes and dessert.
The Jarrett Family Foundation is helping to underwrite the event, but more sponsors are needed. Hole sponsorships are available from $50 to $1000, or in-kind donations for raffle items are also accepted.
Lunch tickets are included with sponsorship levels of $100 or more.
Proceeds from this tournament directly benefit youth sports in Lake Placid and will also be used for completion of a new sports weight training facility. The Lake Placid Athletic Association is a 501 c3 organization and has been supporting youth sports for over 40 years.
For more information contact Laura Teal at 863-441-0729 or Tom Reifsnyder at 954-675-9581.
