LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Jan. 19 was a special time for sports enthusiasts in the Town of Lake Placid. Anyone connected to the many sports programs going on at Lake Placid High School and Middle School was on hand to enjoy the Fourth Annual Benchwarmers Dinner & Dance held at the LP Elks Lodge. The event was promoted as a fund raiser for the Lake Placid Athletic Association.
The 120 plus guests were comprised of former Lake Placid High graduates, teachers, parents, and sports people in general. It didn’t matter what the sport — football, basketball, soccer, tennis, weightlifting, swimming, baseball, or even fishing, there was a table represented. In fact, sports memorabilia decorations were everywhere.
Laura Teal, president of the Lake Placid Athletic Association, was on hand to greet guests as they arrived. She explained that the dinner/dance is just one of three fundraisers the organization sponsors. A golf tournament and sales from the concession stands at games are the other two. Proceeds go toward all sorts of projects that support the youth who go out for sports in school; plus, scholarships help graduates continue on to college.
Following a social hour, delicious prime-rib or stuffed chicken breast dinners were served. One of the highlights of the evening took place when Teal invited Lake Placid principal, Kevin Tunning, and vice-principal, Holly Rapp, up to introduce the recently hired LPHS football coach.
After explaining how the board arrived at choosing from ten qualified candidates, Tunning presented coach Carl “Bubba” White to the crowd. White then, without hesitation, told how excited he and his wife Erin are to be in Lake Placid. In fact, he said, his wife and their three children have never lived outside of Morristown, Tennessee. They are looking forward to experiencing their new culture. As far as his coaching role, White exclaimed that he had already ‘started the process’.
The rest of the night consisted of dancing to the lively music of the five-piece Shannon Reed Band. During band breaks, door prizes were awarded to ticket holders, and the name of the 50/50 winner was revealed. The winner in turn donated half of the jackpot back to the association. It was a great night!
If you would like to support the youth sports programs in Lake Placid or find out how you can join the Lake Placid Athletic Association, just call Laura Teal at 863-441-0729.
